“Beating the Dream Team Showed Me I Could Play!”: 7x All-Star Grant Hill Shared Importance of Beating Michael Jordan and Co.

Grant Hill is a magnificent basketball player who garnered the attention of millions when he played in the NBA. Hill played for 19 seasons, from the Mid-90s to the early 2010s. For the uninitiated, Hill was selected as the third overall pick in the 1994 draft.

The Forward represented the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, Pheonix Suns, and the Los Angeles Lakers during his 19-year NBA career.

He picked up seven NBA All-Star accreditations along the road and five All-NBA selections, amongst many other accolades. The 50-year-old was a savage in his prime, unleashing his wrath upon the NBA.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise when the former NBA MVP candidate, once stood tall over the stellar cast of the 1992 ‘Dream Team’. Hear from the man himself.

Grant Hill once crushed the 1992 ‘Dream Team’.

Hill was a sublime prospect during his collegiate days. The American represented the University of Duke, where he was proclaimed the 1994 ACC Player of the Year, a two-time NCAA All-American, and a two-time NCAA champion.

A stellar resume for the then 22-year-old. He has been highly regarded as one of the greatest talents to have emerged from the University.

Hill recently appeared on JJ Reddick’s podcast. Amongst several subjects discussed, the seven-time NBA ‘All-Star’ stated a particular instance, which caught the attention of his hosts, wherein he was involved in a scrimmage with the 1992 ‘Dream Team’.

Hill stated that he and his peers were victorious over the NBA veterans when they collided. Responding to whether he believed it helped ready him for the NBA, Hill responded-

“I think it showed me that I can play at that level, like okay, we’re going at the best and we’re kicking their a**..I remember Michael being out there for a little bit, but we came out there, and I think we just surprised them…we won, it was amazing, now we lost the next three days, we couldn’t get the ball over half court the next three days..but it was the greatest week of our basketball lives.”

For a 20-year-old, to go in against some of the greatest basketball players of all time, and leave them flustered is an accomplishment in itself. Despite being decimated for the following days, that one specific moment was enough for Grant Hill to know just how exceptional of a player he would be.

What has Grant Hill been up to?

Since his retirement in 2013, Grant Hill has remained a prominent figure within the basketball community.

Grant Hill has acquired a stake in the NBA franchise, the Atlanta Thus, Hill was awarded the title of co-owner of the organization. In addition, he has also been a consistent presence within the NBA media.

An influential figure in the history of the sport.

