“Shaquille O’Neal is one of the CRAZIEST and NASTIEST individuals I’ve ever met!” : Grant Hill recalls Lakers legend telling Jason Richardson he had a fat a** in Phoenix

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant forces to ever play basketball.

However, it might not seem that way to someone new to the NBA who sees Shaq in his element. Shaq has been a part of Inside the NBA for quite some time now and has been an absolute goofball of a host.

Shaq had a storied career as a player. Starting from his days at LSU, Shaq was destined to be a star. His impact on the NBA was so explosive that he made the NBA’s 50th Anniversary team in 1996 despite only being drafted in 1992.

Shaq was one vote short of being the NBA’s first unanimous MVP in 2000. His dominance led to shattered backboards and 4 rings amongst other things.

“Superman” was an absolute wrecking ball on the court. But his teammates and friends often remember him fondly as the joker in the dressing room. One such teammate being star forward Grant Hill.

What did Grant Hill have to say about Shaq, the teammate?

Grant Hill was another star of the 1990s. Drafted in 1994, Hill was expected to be the face of the league after Jordan but injuries sadly derailed his career. Shaq and Hill played together briefly at the Phoenix Suns while they were winding their careers down.

Describing Shaq the teammate, Hill said that he was one of the nastiest and craziest people of all time. Hill went on to tell a story about Shaq from a Phoenix Suns practice session on All the Smoke.

Hill describes how Shaq went up to teammate Jason Richardson while they were showering post-practice and said “J-Rich, you got a fat a**!”

Jason Richardson was one of the most explosive athletes and was an up-and-coming star at the time. To have a vet call his a** fat would definitely have not crossed his mind at the time.

One can only imagine how Shaq must have had people in snitches with antics like this. A nightmare on the court and a clown off of it, Shaq’s legacy as a troll is unmatched.

