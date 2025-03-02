“Because Some of Us Don’t Call LeBron James the GOAT”: Stephen A. Smith Retaliates After Lakers Star Calls Out Media for NBA Coverage

LeBron James is unlike any other superstar in the NBA. Despite receiving many messages from figures suggesting he “shut up and dribble,” he continues to speak his mind. Recently, James took shots at the NBA media for their coverage of the sport. However, Stephen A. Smith took exception to the Lakers superstar’s comments.

To understand the situation, one needs the proper context. The majority of NBA discourse consists of Anthony Edwards’ comments regarding his lack of interest in being the potential face of the league. Following the Lakers’ 111-102 win over the Timberwolves, the media asked LeBron for his opinion on Edwards’s comments. He didn’t shy away with his candid response.

James poked at the consistent negative coverage of the game from the talking heads surrounding the sport. He didn’t blame Edwards for not wanting to step into that role due to that sole reason. Smith adamantly disagreed with James’ comments. He took to The Stephen A. Smith Show to retaliate against the Lakers star.

“Ladies and gentlemen, excuse my language, but that’s some straight bull s**t by LeBron James,” Smith said. “I’m getting sick and tired of folks talking about everybody who covers the league s******g on the league. How do we s**t on the league? Is it because some of us don’t call LeBron James the GOAT?”

Smith believes any negative talk surrounding the NBA and its stars is for a good reason. He sought definitive answers from James while listing multiple problems that fall on the backs of the players.

“Because we bring up load management?” Smith asked. “Because people come to games sometimes, and cats are sitting out and fans don’t even know until they arrive at the arena that the cats are sitting out?” He went on to mention that LeBron was guilty of these actions and brought up the example of this year’s All-Star Game.

James revealed he wouldn’t be playing in the ASG only an hour before tip-off. Smith stated the legitimacy of criticism appointed to James in that regard. Additionally, he brought up his reluctance to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, which resulted in its downfall.

Smith implored James to be more specific regarding his critique of the media for negative comments. He isn’t the only media figure expressing their distaste for James’ comments. Kendrick Perkins voiced his opinion as well.

Kendrick Perkins wants LeBron James to be transparent with his comments

Not everyone can go on live television in front of millions and speak on basketball. Integrity and credibility have to be built to reach notable positions. LeBron’s claims are enough to put a cloud over the entire NBA media, which Kendrick Perkins isn’t a fan of. He demanded that James either mention names or not mention anything at all.

“[Michael Jordan] went through it, Kobe Bryant has his share of times that he went through,” Perkins said. “My only problem with LeBron saying this is that, put an address on it. Don’t just leave it broad, say who you’re speaking to.”

Perkins attested this is what comes with being great in the game. Perhaps they missed the Lakers star’s point as he believes this isn’t atmosphere in the media isn’t conducive for a young player to strive to become the face of the league.

Regardless, LeBron James has yet to speak further on the topic to the media. At the rate the discourse is going, there is a chance that he will put the conversation to bed once and for all.