“Me wanting to be the first option for the Rockets is a lie”: John Wall exposes Jordan Schultz for having false information about his needs in Houston

John Wall calls out Jordan Schultz for saying he wants to be the number one option for the Houston Rockets following meeting with HC and GM.

One of the strangest stories to come from the 2021-22 NBA season would be the John Wall situation in Houston. The former number one overall pick made his way to H-Town last season in exchange for Russell Westbrook and was quite productive on the offensive end of the floor, averaging 20 points a game on questionable efficiency.

With the Rockets being as young as they are, having veteran leadership in the locker room isn’t enough as having it on the court is just as important. John Wall would be a perfect candidate for this role in holding the Rockets youngsters accountable when out on the floor but it’s clear from his body language that he’d rather sit on the bench than be of any help.

In all honesty, rightfully so as the Rockets are not handling this situation all too well. Having a point guard with the experiences he’s had should lead to him having some playing time. This is exactly what Wall, the Rockets head coach and general manager had a meeting about yesterday.

John Wall claims him wanting to be a first option is a lie.

In the meeting with Silas and Stone, John Wall reportedly asked for a starting role from now on. However, this request was denied as they offered him a bench role himself. Wall conformed this by liking a tweet that said the same.

Jordan Schultz however, decided to pitch in with his own tid-bit about the John Wall situation, claiming the former Wizards guard wanted to be the number one option on the Rockets and that he wanted a green light to do anything he wanted on offense.

According to Wall himself, this statement is a lie as he took to Twitter to say the same. Along with calling out Schult, he also posted a hashtag, ‘FreeMe’ on social media following his meeting with Rafael Stone and Stephen Silas. It’s safe to say that John is going to continue to ride the bench as Houston looks to trade him.

Lol that’s a lie — John Wall (@JohnWall) November 29, 2021

John Wall with a message 👀 pic.twitter.com/fqVzjts5rd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2021

