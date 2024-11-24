“Becoming One of My Favorite Teams”: Kendrick Perkins Shockingly Admits to Enjoying Stephen Curry’s Warriors

A lot of NBA fans from the late 2010s harbor a dislike for the Golden State Warriors. After all, they were the best team in the league and won 3 titles over 4 years. Kendrick Perkins is no different, but he has more reasons to not like the team. Firstly, he was part of the 2018 Cavs team that was swept by the Warriors in the NBA Finals. He is also a former Celtic, and he watched on in horror as Steph Curry tore his team to shreds in 2022, en route to his and the Dubs’ 4th title in 7 years.

Advertisement

With a 12-4 record, the Warriors are currently leading the Western Conference after starting the season in a similarly blazing manner. Perkins claimed on Twitter that he’s rapidly growing to love this Dubs team, something he has never done before.

Never thought I would be a fan of the Warriors but here we are!!! They’re slowly becoming one of my favorite teams in the league to watch. Steve Kerr is on to something with this 12-13 man rotation and they defend at an extremely HIGH level. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) November 24, 2024

Many fans find that shocking because Perkins has been quite outspoken about his opinions about the Warriors. He was particularly critical of them during their most recent championship run and didn’t think the squad would contend again.

However, Steve Kerr’s system seems to have changed his mind. Kerr runs a 13-man rotation, with nearly every player on the Warriors bench getting a taste of the action. Not only does this boost team morale, but it also ensures that he can play Curry for longer stretches, should a game become close in the clutch.

The Warriors have also been phenomenal on defense. Draymond Green has shown shades of his DPOY winning form and is anchoring an exceptional defense. Their defensive rating of 106.2 is the 4th best in the league.

Kendrick Perkins’ tweet may have come out of left field, but a former Warriors GM had a huge part to play in his decision to start supporting the Warriors.

Bob Myers is a “Warrior at heart”

A fan posted a snippet of a conversation on NBA Countdown, where Bob Myers defended Steph Curry and the Warriors. This supporter noted that Myers is still a Warrior at heart despite having left the team.

The clip showed a conversation before the Warriors took on the New Orleans Pelicans. Myers spoke about how his former team has clearly been among the best this season, and that the numbers support that claim. He claimed that Perkins was notoriously harsh toward the team in 2022, despite them having won the title that year.

Myers wanted to know if Perk’s stance on the team had changed, and the 2008 champion replied in the affirmative. Perkins added that if the Warriors win their 5th championship this season, he’d have no issues including Curry in the official GOAT debate alongside Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“If the Golden State Warriors go on to win a championship, another championship, Steph Curry will officially enter the goat conversation with LeBron James and Michael Jordan. When you talk about the greatest shooter of all time, when you talk about a generational talent, a guy who has changed the game forever, that is Steph Curry.“

BRUH LOOK AT THIS… BOB MEYERS made some interesting moves to end his tenure here, but, he IS A WARRIOR AT HEART. I’ve NEVER seen ANYBODY on the national media defend Steph like this. BOB MENTIONING HOW WINDY NEVER GIVES STEPH PROPS, SAYING THATS WHO HE IS…WOW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MPyphGAV22 — 𝐋• (@clarkkent415) November 23, 2024

Not everyone was open to the former Warriors GM’s point of view, as Brian Windhorst attempted to argue with him. Myers retorted, implying Windhorst has never been one to praise Curry’s greatness. While that may be the case, even Windhorst would have to succumb if the Warriors win another title this season.