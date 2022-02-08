“That’s like you asking me a question like, would you love playing with Stephen Curry?”: Joel Embiid on potentially joining forces with James Harden

Sixers big man Joel Embiid responds to the potential trade rumors of James Harden.

With the trade deadline approaching, the NBA organizations are doing all they can to improve their rosters in the final push before the road to the playoffs begin. Over the last couple of weeks, rumors of James Harden wanting a trade have been catching fire.

The Philadelphia 76ers emerged as the top suitors for this trade, considering Harden’s close relationship with Sixers President Daryl Morey. Though the Nets guard has maintained that his loyalties stand with Kevin Durant and co, the latest developments suggest something else.

A recent development had suggested that Durant had accepted Harden wanting out but wanted Ben Simmons and Seth Curry in exchange from the Sixers. However, it seems highly impossible for this trade to fall through, and Harden will continue to play for the Nets.

Also read: “You win some, you lose some”: Jarrett Allen nonchalantly accepts his All-Star snub as LaMelo Ball is named as a replacement for Kevin Durant

Recently, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid addressed the rumors of The Beard joining forces with him.

Joel Embiid reacts to rumors of James Harden joining him in Philadelphia.

There is no doubt Harden and Embiid will make for one of the most unstoppable duos in NBA history. The two elite scorers are a match made in heaven, making the Philly team overnight championship contenders.

Though there has been no confirmation on this news yet, Embiid is confident that Harden’s arrival in Philly makes them a better team. A perfect duo consisting of a center and a guard. Embiid and Harden have the ability to replicate the Lakers Shaq-Kobe like success.

Recently, Embiid gave his views on how Harden would benefit the team and why they would make each other better.

“He plays for the Brooklyn Nets, and there’s nothing I can do about that. That’s like you asking me a question like, would you love playing with Steph Curry? Obviously the top players all make each other better, and he’s in that category” – Joel Embiid on Philly radio. — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) February 8, 2022

In what it seems, Embiid might have given away too much, with a tampering fine on its way. The Sixers center wants to make most of his prime, and rightly so.

Also read: “I mean, the only thing I can think about is the comments, but everybody’s allowed to make mistakes in the heat of the moment”: Joel Embiid makes an honest confession about the Ben Simmons controversy

Considering Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination stance and Durant having injury hiccups, Philadelphia seems to be the ideal place for Harden, who unlike his Nets teammates is yet to win a championship.