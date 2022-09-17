Before averaging 10 rebounds, Charles Barkley gobbled up 1 pizza every 2 days! 

Charles Barkley was a monster during his time in the NBA. At 6’4″ he is the shortest to average 10 RPG! He also averaged 1 pizza every 2 days!

The Phoenix Suns legend, one of the best rebounders to play the game, Sir Charles Barkley as he is fondly called was a menace. Both on the court, and off it. The 90s created some legendary characters and Barkley was one of them.

As an analyst for Inside the NBA, he has found a second calling. His candid nature and no-holes-barred takes have helped him garner a loyal fan following.

But today, we want to talk about a time when Charles was busy eating pizzas. And not for the lack of stories on his legendary diet, this one really piqued our interest.

He once gained weight so that the 76ers could not trade him. Talk about his love for food. His love for Krispy Kreme and Mcdonald’s is legendary. But what he did during his first days of college will truly change your perspective on Sir Charles.

Charles Barkley once ordered 100 pizzas during the first 200 days of his college!

In an interview dating back to 2016, Charles was asked if he ordered pizza 160 times in 200 days. His answer was “That’s somewhat true; it was close to 70, 80, 100 times? But that was only because meals were on a set schedule”

He continues “What happened was, we didn’t finish practice in time to eat most of the time, to be honest with you. By the time you practice and take a shower and relax, it is to late to eat. Or you get there, and all the good stuff is gone and about 10 or 11 o’clock you’re hungry. So we ordered pizza 3,4 times a week, no question.

A menace, really, pizza 100 times in 200 days, an average of one every two days, quite close to his career rebounding average of 10 per game we’d say. You can read more on this story, here

For someone of Barkley’s caliber, we are not surprised that he ate that much. And while his eating habits may not have been ideal, he remains one of the most iconic players to have played in the NBA. And we will wholeheartedly continue to cover stories like this.

