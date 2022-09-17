Before averaging 10 rebounds, Charles Barkley gobbled up 1 pizza every 2 days!
Jeet Pukhrambam
| September 17, 2022 1:00 PM
Charles Barkley was a monster during his time in the NBA. At 6’4″ he is the shortest to average 10 RPG! He also averaged 1 pizza every 2 days!
The Phoenix Suns legend, one of the best rebounders to play the game, Sir Charles Barkley as he is fondly called was a menace. Both on the court, and off it. The 90s created some legendary characters and Barkley was one of them.
As an analyst for Inside the NBA, he has found a second calling. His candid nature and no-holes-barred takes have helped him garner a loyal fan following.
But today, we want to talk about a time when Charles was busy eating pizzas. And not for the lack of stories on his legendary diet, this one really piqued our interest.
He once gained weight so that the 76ers could not trade him. Talk about his love for food. His love for Krispy Kreme and Mcdonald’s is legendary. But what he did during his first days of college will truly change your perspective on Sir Charles.
Charles Barkley once ordered 100 pizzas during the first 200 days of his college!
