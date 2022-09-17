Charles Barkley on why he will never not make eye-contact with someone who acknowledges him

Charles Barkley has gained a repute as one of the most personable pros in the NBA.

The Chuckster and his affable nature has been of much appeal to the wider NBA audience. Chuck’s post-retirement career with TNT has shaped a narrative of charm and humor to the Round Mound of Rebound.

Charles Barkley wasn’t always seen that way. Barkley was a young power forward out of Auburn stepping into a very physical era of the NBA. And being an undersized big, Barkley was at the end of many a physical pummeling and had the aggression to match it and then some.

Altercations with fans also were in Barkley’s story, but hey, what’s in the past, stays in the past, eh?

Currently, with Barkley being a public darling, let’s focus on his more personable traits. For starters, if you ever see Charles Barkley, make sure you acknowledge him. If you take the effort to do so, you may be rewarded. With what, you say?

What was Charles Barkley’s promise to people wishing or acknowledging him?

The Chuckster promises you his unparalleled attention. Yes, a Hall of Fame NBA player’s attention in the form of acknowledgment awaits you. Give respect and take respect, after all.

Barkley talks about how it only takes a second to make eye contact and acknowledge someone. Chuck’s statement came on live television during an interview with Graham Bensinger. Charles Barkley hates people who don’t, so keep in mind for if you ever run into him.

Who wouldn’t want to make eye contact with Chuck’s POPPIN eyes. Charles Barkley continues to make himself endearing to fandom with a mix of absurdity and surprising moments of wisdom.

A national treasure if there was one. All hail the Chuckster. He may reward you with eye-contact.

