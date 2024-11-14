Joel Embiid’s ‘Lethargic’ 3.4 Miles Per Hour Pace Reminds Kendrick Perkins Of Himself

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts to a play against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid making his return to play against the New York Knicks wasn’t exactly a ‘fruitful’ endeavor. While it is incredible for the 76ers to have the 2023 MVP back, he was scrutinized for several aspects of his game. One such part of his play last night was his energy and speed up and down the court. Kendrick Perkins was clearly upset at this.

“So, he was running like me?” pondered Perkins when told that Embiid’s average pace was 3.4 miles per hour during his 26 minutes played. ‘Big Perk’ isn’t in top notch shape to say the least so him comparing himself to an active All-NBA caliber player shows the level of annoyance he has with Joel’s effort on the night.

Joel Embiid moved at an average speed of 3.4 miles per hour last night Perk: “So he was running like me?” pic.twitter.com/iTPJ8aKvWe — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) November 13, 2024

Joel isn’t the fastest NBA player by a longshot. However, 3.4 miles per hour is the slowest he’s ever paced in a game in the past 2 years. For comparison, his MVP season saw him average 3.57 miles per hour in 66 games played and record 3.69 MPH on offense in particular.

In all fairness, the difference between his numbers in his MVP year compared to what he put up against the Knicks in terms of speed isn’t all too drastic. When you factor in the fact that he’s coming off of his ‘left knee management’ injury that required surgery this past February, it’s understandable as to why he took it easy and looked lethargic on the night.

Perkins wants the NBA to investigate Embiid for being ruled out against Cleveland

Despite playing 26 healthy minutes in his 2024-25 season debut, Embiid has been ruled out against the Cavaliers. His injury management has been clubbed with Paul George who is also being ruled out for the game. Kendrick Perkins does not appreciate this in the slightest and wants the Sixers to be investigated yet again.

“I think the league should run another investigation. That’s what I think He [Embiid] just said he feels good, it’s not his decision. What’s going on?”

Perk thinks the NBA should investigate the Sixers again for Embiid sitting out again pic.twitter.com/Cavs4jbk25 — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) November 13, 2024

Perkins also brings up a valid point in regards to fans being ‘cheated’ out of their money when they come to 76ers games. They want to see their MVP player but repeatedly feel disappointed at his unavailability.

The 76ers were investigated for making ‘inconsistent statements’ on Joel’s injury progress and subsequent availability this past offseason. They would eventually be fined $100,000 for these ‘transgressions’.

With the NBA season in full swing and NBA Cup action having begun last night, it’s safe to say that it’s in the league’s best interest to have every single All-NBA caliber player suit up on a nightly basis. So, it wouldn’t be shocking to hear the NBA is looking into Embiid’s absence once more.