“Being from San Antonio, I would have played with Tim Duncan and David Robinson”: Shaquille O’Neal takes a jibe at the current era of the NBA for forming super teams to win championships

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently takes a shot at the current era of basketball and today’s players’ habit of forming superteams

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has never shied away from voicing his opinions, especially when it comes to the game of basketball. Big Diesel was one of the most dominant centers in NBA history, winning four championships and three Finals MVPs.

While appearing as a guest on the Big Shot Bob Pod with Robert Horry, Shaq made no qualms about dissing the current era of the NBA, especially when it came to super teams. The 15x All-Star believes none of the teams in today’s league can 3-peat, owing to how uncertain players have become.

The Lakers legend revealed that if super teams were a concept in his era, he could have joined the Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston or Davin Robinson and Tim Duncan in San Antonio. However, he added that he wanted to create his path and believed in competition.

Shaq, who hails from San Antonio, if joined forces, with Duncan and Robinson would make the Spurs the biggest nightmare for any opposition in the league.

Shaquille O’Neal talks about joining the San Antonio Spurs.

During the Big Shot Bob Pod, Shaq touched upon the idea of potentially joining the Spurs in 1996. Big Diesel was always a Spurs fan, having grown up in San Antonio.

I would have went to go play with Tim Duncan and David Robinson, O’Neal said. I am from San Antonio. I could have came down there and played and won. But I was like nope. I’m taking my licks. Licking my wounds, and I want to beat these dudes and we did.

However, Shaq would sign with the LA Lakers, who had just drafted a 17-year old Kobe Bryant. Both Shaq and Kobe built the team from scratch. They did have several setbacks during their initial years but would go on to 3-peat in the coming years.

Nonetheless, Shaq joining the Spurs would have made them a dynasty and the first super team in NBA. The sheer physicality on the team would make them an unstoppable force.