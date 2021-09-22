Basketball

“Orlando made me feel like a big fish in a small, dried-up pond”: Shaquille O’Neal admits he felt out of place with the Magic resulting in his move to the LA Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"You lucky I love you girl!": When Brittney Griner snuck in a kiss on Kevin Durant prior to Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony
Next Article
"Aye LeBron James, my mom still has our pictures from your rookie year!": Lakers superstar reacts as Lou Williams shares an adorable throwback picture of him and the King
Latest Posts