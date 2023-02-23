“Being Somewhere People Want You”: After Two Horrible Seasons Alongside LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Eager to Play with Clippers

Russell Westbrook is officially a Clipper now. He will likely debut alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul Goerge on Saturday. This will be Russell Westbrook’s first game as a non-Laker since the start of the 2021-22 season. His time in gold and purple wasn’t as fruitful as was anticipated. In fact, Westbrook’s tenure with the team was marked by humiliating failure and heavy criticism from fans.

Now that Brodie is not playing alongside LeBron James, he will likely have a more hands-on approach, especially because Paul George had been confidently vocal about Westbrook’s capabilities. Furthermore, Paul’s determination to poach ‘Mr. Triple Double’ may have had an impact on how Westbrook perceived this opportunity as well.

Speaking to the media tonight, Westbrook confessed he felt genuinely happy around the Clippers. He emphasized the importance of being with a team where you are actually desired.

Russell Westbrook: “Being somewhere people want you and embrace you, that meant a lot to me.” — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 23, 2023

Also read: WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Reluctantly Wears a Blonde Wig After Trying to Weasel Out of Bet With Nischelle Turner

Russell Westbrook eager to play with the Clippers

The time Russell Westbrook spent with the Lakers was unfortunately not too kind to him. The team’s absolute breakdown and horrible records directed all of the blame at him. Fans crucified Westbrook for everything bad that happened with the team. But the Clippers, at least up till now, have taken a vastly different approach.

From Ty Lue to Paul George, everyone is trying to create an acceptable space for Russell Westbrook. George showed his appreciation for Russ in multiple pressers leading up to the trade. Now, even Ty Lue has acknowledged Westbrook’s talents and claimed he would become the primary ball handler. All this has led to Westbrook understanding that the Clippers wish to do things differently. They will not treat him the way LeBron’s lakers did. Thankfully, Brodie’s roles do not conflict with the existing stars.

Westbrook wants to help the team win

In the press conference, Westbrook also suggested that he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the Clippers win. This is a promising take from a player who seemed to have lost his will to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Now, the kind of roles the Clippers will expect Westbrook to fill is still unclear.

Russell Westbrook says his priority is to help this Clippers team win: “Whatever’s asked me, I’ll do. I’ll do it to the best of my ability.” — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 23, 2023

But with John Wall’s return to Houston, it is highly likely that Wetsbrook will become the primary ball handler. He will be a key figure in facilitating plays and opening up shooting spots around the court. Russell Westbrook’s ability to drive and slash the defense will also fit well with the Clippers’ current strategy.

After all, Westbrook will now play in a squad with multiple players capable of creating their own shots or landing open jumpers. If Russ can focus on being a pure point guard like Paul, he will fit right into the Clippers system.

Also read: Ja Morant Once Shocking Spent a Total $4.3 Million on Adjoining Mansions For a Mind-Blowing Reason