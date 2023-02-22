WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal Reluctantly Wears a Blonde Wig After Trying to Weasel Out of Bet With Nischelle Turner

Shaquille O’Neal is known for many things. The man was a dominant force in the NBA, hailed as one of the greatest big men in NBA history. Off the court, Big Diesel was known for his larger-than-life personality.

Whether it is being a successful businessman, a rapper, a movie star, or a DJ, Shaq has done it all. He continues to entertain us with his infectious charisma and hilarious demeanor.

O’Neal has his own podcast, titled The Big Podcast, which he hosts with Nischelle Turner. The two are always trying to one-up each other on the show, and in a recent episode, Niscelle managed to get the big man in a nice blonde wig. However, he tried to use some of that charisma to get it off.

Also Read: “Ben Simmons has 3.3 fouls and 3.2 FGs Per Game”: Shaquille O’Neal Makes a No-holes Barred Mockery of Nets Star on Instagram

Shaquille O’Neal tried to weasel out of wearing a wig after losing a bet

Shaq is the kind of guy who knows how to get out of a sticky situation. Whether it’s muscling through defenses for a dunk or talking his way out of a ticket for speeding.

But, there are some times when all that power and smooth-talking just don’t cut it, like when he bet his podcast host Nischelle Turner that the Philadelphia Eagles would win the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for The Big Aristotle, things didn’t turn out as planned.

He was forced to wear a short-cut blonde wig. The man tried to find some loopholes, but Nischelle wouldn’t budge.

After making his initial excuses, the Big Aristotle gave up because of ‘big bully’ Candace Parker.

All said and done, Shaq may have lost the bet, but he didn’t look too disappointed about having a nice head of hair once again. But there is a good chance he would have chosen something other than curly blonde.

Shaq once lost a bet to a 12-year-old girl and was obliged to pay up

If there is one thing to know about Shaq, it’s that he is always making big bets with high stakes. Wearing a blonde wig due to a missed Super Bowl prediction isn’t as bad as some of the other bets he’s made. Like when he made an undisclosed bet with a young girl. A bet he made good on years later when the same girl, now 12 years old, interviewed the big fella and received a wad of cash by the end of it.

It’s safe to say that Shaq makes some pretty ridiculous bets that often leave him short on change. But, at least he honors every single one of them, or so he says.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal Started Rambling About Some Barbeque Chicken”: Inside the NBA Crew Trolls Shaq’s Voice On Waze