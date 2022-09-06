“Believe in Democrats? You’re plain wrong!”: Charles Barkley’s political inclinations will not let you stop laughing

Charles Barkley’s political opinion may just have you a little bit stumped… or it could crack you right up

Charles Barkley really is an enigma.

There are times when his opinion is so wrong, that you want to pack up your television set, grab a flight to Atlanta, with the seat next to you booked for the TV, travel all the way down to the studio, and throw it right at him.

However, other times, this man is so funny, you might find his jokes so funny, any savings you may have slaved away at keeping throughout the course of your whole career, you may just throw it all into a gift just for it, while you lose your house, any means of earning a livelihood, and are forced to live on the streets.

And somehow, it’d still feel worth it.

Our point is, the Chuckster is like a swinging pendulum. One moment he leaves you laughing your pants off. The other… he teaches you how to be aggressive off the court. And today, we bring to you a clip, where he does just that yet again.

And so, after all that build-up let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Charles Barkley urges the people to not rely on any kind of government

If that isn’t a typical Charles Barkley thing to announce, we really don’t know what is.

Before we say anything else though, we highly urge you to take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

Charles Barkley – “The Democrats & Republicans are both full of s**t..I voted Democratic my entire life & I’m [thinking] man, everybody in my hometown is still poor. The black neighborhoods are still poor. They going to sh***y schools & we been voting Democratic for 59 years.” pic.twitter.com/NiwQqm2fiX — Darvio Morrow (@DTheKingpin) August 30, 2022

All jokes aside, is this really an opinion that you can conclusively disagree with?

Personally, I can’t help but agree with this take completely. Sure, you can have your political beliefs for whatever reason. But, expecting any form of government to completely revolutionize the way we live our lives?

Sorry, but that’s probably the unlikeliest thing to happen.

