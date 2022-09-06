Michael Jordan has a $1.7 Billion worth, but had $16 Million fewer in his bank account than Scottie Pippen over NBA career

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen was always deemed the #2 behind Michael Jordan, but his NBA earnings certainly say otherwise

When one thinks of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball, they’re probably thinking of Michael Jordan. The 6’6 shooting guard played for 15 seasons in the NBA, during which he won 5x NBA MVPs, 14x NBA All-Star selections, 11x All-NBA selections, 9x All-NBA defensive selections, oh and 6x NBA Championships, and 6x Finals MVPs.

There is a good reason for MJ to be considered as the GOAT. However, at the same time, we cannot ignore the importance of his second-in-command, Scottie Pippen. Just like MJ, Scottie is a 6x NBA Champion. Scottie also has 7x All-Star selections, 7x All-NBA selections, and 10x NBA All-Defensive selections.

Together, MJ and Scottie made the Bulls the powerhouse they were. After their retirement, they didn’t stop. MJ went on to build a net worth as big as $2.2 Billion at a point, whereas Scottie is worth over $20 Million. However, during their NBA careers, the case was the opposite.

Scottie Pippen earned $16 Million more than Michael Jordan during their NBA careers

Michael Jordan was drafted as the third pick in the 1984 NBA Draft. He signed a 5-year, $6.3 Million deal as a rookie. In 1987, he signed a contract extension for eight years, worth $25.7 Millon. This extension lasted till the 1995-96 season. For the 1996-97 season, MJ signed a hefty $30.14 Million deal, and upped it even further for the 1997-98 season, with a $33.14 Million contract. In his stint with the Wizards, MJ earned $2.03 Million over two years.

This adds up MJ’s total NBA earnings to $93.772 Million.

On the other hand, Scottie Pippen was drafted in 1987 as the 5th pick. He signed a 4-year, $2.83 Million rookie contract. The same was extended for 7 years, for $19.445 Million. In 1999, Pippen was signed and traded to the Rockets on a 5-year, $77.35 Million deal. To end his NBA career, Pippen returned to the Bulls, and signed a 2-year, $10 Million deal with them.

This put his NBA career earnings up to $109.957 Million. That’s $16.18 Million more than what MJ earned during his time in the NBA.

Even though MJ was considered the greatest, I guess he wasn’t there to get the better deals at the time. Regardless, 19 years after hanging up his boots, MJ has a Billionaire status, and a comfortable and lavish life.