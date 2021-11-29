“Ben Simmons and D’Angelo Russell were on the same squad and defeated Karl-Anthony Towns’ team?”: When the Sixers and Nets stars led Montverde Academy to upset KAT’s St Joseph High School

Back in 2014, Montverde Academy – led by Ben Simmons and D’Angelo Russell – defeated Karl Anthony-Town’s St Joseph High School 79-70 at The Metro Classic Showcase.

Ben Simmons and D’Angelo Russell were common households names long before they stepped on the NBA hardwood. In fact, the two were popular even before they played college ball. Teaming up at the Montverde Academy during the 2013-2014 season, the duo led the Florida-based institution to a flawless 28-0 record and even ended up winning the high school national tournament.

During that year, the future Sixers star, as a junior, averaged 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, while winning MVP honors after defeating Oak Hill Academy at the finals of the High School National Tournament. Whereas, D’Lo, the five-star recruit, went on to play for Ohio State after winning back-to-back national titles.

Also Read: Lakers, Warriors and Sixers legend holds an ignominous, unbreakable NBA record

One of their most iconic high school games was the marquee matchup when Monteverde faced a Karl-Anthony Towns-led St Joseph High School team.

Ben Simmons and D’Angelo Russell’s Monteverde Academy had defeated Karl-Anthony Town’s high school team

On February 16, 2014, some future NBA superstars faced off at The Metro Classic Showcase at Kean University in Union, NJ. The nationally-ranked #3 Monteverde Academy managed to win the contest 79-70.

As expected, the three future megastars performed exceptionally well. While Ben and Russell scored 24 points each, KAT had a huge 22-point, 11-rebounds double-double.

Here, have a look at the highlight of that interesting battle.

Talking about the two superstars years after the game, Towns lauded both the Montverde stars. First, speaking about Simmons, the future Wolves big man said:

“I just saw his athleticism and it was very weird to see a guy that tall, with that speed, using his left hand as his dominant hand. It was super different but also awesome just to compete against him. And be able to go out there and produce that type of game for the fans and be able to compete against the best.”

The #1 pick of the 2015 Draft then spoke about D’Angelo:

“He was a pick-and-roll master. As smart as you see D’Angelo is in the NBA, it is as smart as he was back then and he has been the same player, with a smooth lefty stroke.”

Also Read: How the Rockets legend blocked the ‘GOAT’ on a monster dunk attempt

It’s crazy to see just how these players have transformed into renowned icons. Undoubtedly, the three are going to be future faces of the league.