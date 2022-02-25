“Ben Simmons doesn’t need to apologize to anybody”: Seth Curry shuts down the speculations of having an estranged relationship with the former ROTY

Seth Curry has no grudges with Ben Simmons, scraps Danny Green’s comments about their “cordial” relationship in Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons’ drama finally drew a curtain with the trade deadline. The Nets came out as the clear winner of the trade, who not only got a big two-way point guard, but also a dominant Center in Andre Drummond and one of the most efficient shooters in the league, Seth Curry.

But the pair, who came in a package with Simmons that also included two future first-round picks, wasn’t as excited with the trade as the self-exiled point guard might have been.

One of their former teammates said that the pair wasn’t in “cordial terms” with the 2x All-Star since he decided to sit out until he got traded.

Danny Green, who is still with Philadelphia, on his podcast ‘Inside the Green Room’ said, “Interesting dynamic of how things went down. Interesting dynamic of who went with him. I don’t know. I haven’t got a chance to talk to those guys yet, but I know they weren’t on the most cordial terms when he was in Philly with [Seth Curry and Andre Drummond]. So, I wonder how that relationship is now.”

But Seth has now come forward to clear those speculations.

As Ben Simmons starts the Brooklyn chapter of his NBA career, his former teammate in Philly, Seth Curry, believes Simmons is in a much better place mentally than he’s been in a while. Curry also doesn’t think Simmons owes him an apology for his Sixers exit.https://t.co/PMlLL8oKDV — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 24, 2022

Seth Curry has no problem with Ben Simmons, doesn’t want any apologies

While Simmons was a major disappointment for the Sixers in the last year’s Playoffs, Curry was one of their best performers, which was the reason they had brought him in from the Mavericks after the 2020 Playoffs.

Now that the Nets are also trying to complement the All-NBA guard’s lack of shooting with the tremendous consistency of Seth, the duo has to get it going off the court as well before they play together. And Curry says that there weren’t any issues between them in the first place.

“The relationship was fine, he [Ben] wasn’t around. So, I don’t know what [Green] meant by that. ‘Wasn’t cordial,’ I don’t know what that means, but the relationship was fine. He just wasn’t around, so we didn’t see him a lot, or we didn’t talk a lot. But as far as now, he’s on my [team].” told Curry to ESPN after Thursday’s practice. “I went to battle with him last year, we did a lot of good stuff, and I’m going to go to war with whom I’m going to go to war with and who’s on my team, so I’m looking forward to getting back out there with him and doing good stuff.”

He went on to say that Simmons will be just fine in a new setting in Brooklyn and that he didn’t feel any air needed to be cleared as the pair started together again with the Nets.

“Business is business. I said from day [one], even when he was out early in the season, people were asking me if I feel like, if Ben comes back, should he apologize to us or whatever? I understand the business; he doesn’t need to apologize to anybody.” Curry said after Thursday’s shootaround.

“When he’s on the court, I know he’s going to do his job, and he’s going to do what he does. So, I understand the business. He was doing what he felt was best for himself business-wise and personal-wise.”

Already having played a few amazing games, Curry and Drummond have helped the Nets win 2-games when they weren’t able to get wins since Kevin Durant’s injury. It’d be one of the most anticipated games of the season when Simmons will take the court in a Brooklyn uniform for the first time.

And if KD and Kyrie will both be playing that game as well, it would be The Game for the Nets fans. They’d hope it comes well before the Playoffs so that they go in with a team that plays like one.