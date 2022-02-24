“James Harden owns a fat suit, CONFIRMED!”: NBA Twitter erupts as 76ers star is seen skinnier than ever ahead of debut vs Timberwolves

NBA Twitter reacts as 76ers star James Harden appears to have lost a world of weight ahead of his debut vs Timberwolves

Someone needs to hook us up with the instruction manual to James Harden’s techniques to instant weight loss. Because seriously, at this point, it can’t be something that can just be figured out.

Is there a magic potion involved? Is there a very specific mentality behind each workout? Or is it just the will to run from franchises that he has given up on?

Whatever it may be, we guess we’ll never know.

Either way though, for those that may be a bit clueless on the matter, Harden looked like this when he first joined the 76ers after finally being traded there.

And yet, just a few short days later, the man almost looks skinnier than he has ever been in his entire life, something NBA Twitter just can’t seem to wrap it’s head around.

The interactions here tend to get pretty hilariously crazy. And so, here we are, bringing all the best action of it to you.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter goes crazy as James Harden somehow manages to lose some serious weight ahead of his debut vs Timberwolves

James Harden really does have a not-so-hidden talent at this point.

In case you haven’t seen the transformation, you’re probably thinking ‘okay, but just how drastic could it really be?’ We will tell you, NAY, SHOW YOU!

Slim Harden is in the building for @SixersNationCP 👀 pic.twitter.com/jyBGhRE50Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 24, 2022

Crazy isn’t it, We’re ready to call it the 8th wonder of the world, ourselves. And evidently, NBA Twitter reacted just as strongly.

I’m telling ya, this guy owns a inflatable fat suit or something — Jordy P (@xcv_paul) February 24, 2022

Zion Williamson looking at the fat suit that got Harden out of Houston & Brooklyn. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hht1OEDY3P — Maserati Maine (@TheBoyMazi) February 23, 2022

James Harden putting on the fat suit that got him out of houston. #NBATradeDeadline pic.twitter.com/ieB468HuSu — . (@abzz_34) February 10, 2022

James Harden goes from fat to skinny like Jonah Hill 🤣 pic.twitter.com/buzd5MeXmh — #NOINTRO (@iAmDjEastwood) February 14, 2022

As we mentioned, James Harden will make his 76ers debut against the Timberwolves in mere hours. And with the man looking this good already, we can’t wait to see what his pairing with Joel Embiid yields.

