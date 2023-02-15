Ben Simmons Engagement Ring: How Nets Star Was Unnecessarily Petty to Get His $800K Ring Back From Maya Jama

Ben Simmons may just be the most hated NBA player out there right now. Sure, during his time in Philadelphia, he was well-liked. However, ever since that one fateful moment, it’s like any luck or ability he ever had on the court up and decided to leave him forever. And now, even calling him a husk of his former self wouldn’t quite be right.

What definitely doesn’t help matters, is that the man can often ask the franchise he is with for time off.

To be fair to the Nets man, he does say it is due to mental health issues. However, the NBA community never quite seems convinced by it. Instead, they controversially believe that he is either faking it, or just weak-willed.

With all this going on with his life in the NBA, Ben Simmons must be hoping for a better one off the court. Unfortunately, fate shows no interest in smiling down upon him.

And apparently, during the last few months, fate’s name has been Simmons’s ex-fiance, Maya Jama.

Ben Simmons asks for his $800k ring back from Maya Jama in the pettiest way imaginable

Maya Jama is one of the most revered people in the United States.

The 27-year-old is a heart-throb TV show host with a massive following, and will reportedly even feature on Love Island soon.

But more than that, she is known to be a very understanding and charismatic person, making her extremely beloved by audiences.

However, that evidently just wasn’t enough for Ben Simmons. No, instead, he recently did this to her.

Maya Jama reportedly returning Ben Simmons’ $800,000 engagement ring after he sent legal demand 👀 pic.twitter.com/okEmXUHkAc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 24, 2023

To be clear here, asking for the ring back isn’t a mistake. After all, it has been evaluated to be worth between $800,000 to $1 Million.

However, what makes this situation beyond ugly is that Jama claims the legal document to be the first time Simmons asked for the ring back.

Here is what she had to say on the matter, as per the Daily Mail.

“This was the first time that she has been asked by Ben to return it and, for the avoidance of any doubt, she has never refused to return it.”

If true, this is far from a good look on Ben Simmons. And given how much he is despised already… well, let’s just say Kim Jong-Un will likely be feeling sorry for him.

Why did Ben Simmons and Maya Jama break up?

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama quickly crept into fans’ hearts, when they started dating in 2021. And things only got more exciting when they got engaged in December of the same year.

But apparently, there was trouble in paradise.

Reports say that the couple’s busy schedule caused there to be friction in the relationship. And by the time August 2022 came around, they decided they needed to split up.

Simply put, it is widely believed that the two decided to split to focus on their own careers. However, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating on the real reason.

And given the figure Ben Simmons has become, we doubt it ever will.

