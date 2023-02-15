“The Boy Got Them Bunnies”: Shaquille O’Neal Has Advocated for G-League Star To Win the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest

Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal has championed Mac McClung to win the 2023 NBA Dunk contest.

The 24-year-old was once a prominent social media figure. Despite his short stature, he went viral for his critically acclaimed ability to dunk the basketball. McClung received the praise of numerous prominent figures for his dunking abilities.

Like every other kid, McClung aspired to make the NBA his home, having gone to Georgetown and Texas Tech university to make a name for himself. However, as fate would have it, he went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He secured himself a spot in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers.

Now, A G-League alumni, Mac McClung is set to rewrite history when he becomes the first G-League player to participate in the 2023 NBA Dunk contest. And much to the merriment of the point guard, he has been backed by Shaquille O’Neal to take the laurels home.

Shaquille O’Neal picks his 2023 Dunk Contest Winner

The 2023 NBA Dunk contest is scheduled to take place this weekend. The All-Star celebration has a few events in store for the sports fans, such as the three-point contest, the All-Star game in itself, and last but not least, the Dunk contest.

McClung, who has earned himself a reputation for possessing a ludicrous vertical jumping ability, has garnered the attention of basketball fans worldwide. Suffice it to say they are anxiously anticipating his Dunk contest debut.

Speaking about the Dunk contest, Shaquille O’Neal had a few thoughts of his own to share. Having been a colossal force on the offensive ends of the floor, dunking on his opponents, the former dunk contest judge had some insights on this year’s event.

Shaq staked his bet on McClung to win the competition.

“A guy that deserves to be in the league… Probably a little bit undersized… but the boy got them bunnies… Mac McClung will not miss a dunk… A guy that’s not even in the NBA is gonna win the Dunk Contest.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/tUblI4RioO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 15, 2023

McClung’s dunking ability had taken the internet by storm in the past decade. Now as an NBA player, the 24-year-old will be granted an opportunity under the brightest lights.

The American has not given up on his dream of playing in the NBA. He has now acquired a position with the Philadelphia 76ers, on a two-way contract.

Who are the participants in the 2023 NBA Dunk contest?

The Dunk Contest has provided us with some of the foremost memories in the sport’s history. From the electric battles between Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins to the thrilling battle between Aaron Gordon and Zach Lavine in 2016, the NBA has seen it all.

The past few recent years have not delivered in terms of expectations surrounding the event. Although the names in the 2023 NBA Dunk contest aren’t prominent and credible, they will provide a magnificent display when their opportunities arise.

NBA’s 2023 Dunk contest will feature Kenyon Martin Jr, Trey Murphy the 3rd, Jericho Sims, and Mac McClung!

