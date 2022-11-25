“Ben Simmons Finally Got his Legs Under him”: Markieff Morris Goes on Rant Against Media for Constantly Hounding Former Sixers Guard

Off to a bumpy start, the Brooklyn Nets look to be getting a hold, currently one game away from being at the +500 mark. While struggling with their performances on the hardwood, the Joe Tsai franchise was involved in a host of controversies off-court, given the polarizing names on its roster.

Going into the current season, there was a lot of anticipation regarding Ben Simmons making his debut for the Nets. The former ROTY had missed the entire 2021-22 season following his ugly fallout with the Sixers organization, making him the no.1 villain in the league.

In what many believed, Simmons found himself in the perfect situation, with the elite scoring pair of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving doing most of the heavy lifting on the offensive end of schemes. With the season kicking off, there was a maximum buzz around the former Sixers guard.

Unfortunately, Simmons wouldn’t have the expected start, struggling on both ends of the floor and getting into foul trouble. Nonetheless, as time passes, the 26-year-old seems to be getting a hold, evident from his recent performances. When asked about his improvement, teammate Markieff Morris went on a media bashing spree, adding how he never doubted the former’s capabilities.

Markieff Morris blasts the media for their constant scrutiny of Ben Simmons.

It won’t be wrong to say that Simmons’ name has become synonymous with controversies post his ugly exit from Philly. Thus it wasn’t surprising to see the buzz around his return post missing an entire season of basketball activities. With each movement being viewed under a microscopic lens, the 6ft 10″ guard would find himself at the receiving end of a lot of criticism due to his initial poor performances.

Ben Simmons scoring this season: 47 PTS — First 9 games

48 PTS — Last 3 games pic.twitter.com/0I4cpmQ1wu — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2022

Nevertheless, the Nets guard would show continuous perseverance leading to him finally breaking his slump. Over the last 5-games, Simmons has averaged 14.6 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.6 SPG, and 1.2 BPG, sending a strong message to all his naysayers and doubters.

With Simmons getting his lost touch back, teammate Morris didn’t forget to call out the media for their prejudiced ways, saying the following.

“Healthy. He finally got his legs under him. He was off for two years. Y’all wouldn’t give him a chance, y’all want to criticize him after every fu***** game …” Morris told the media. “But when a guy don’t play two years — because obviously, y’all wouldn’t know because none of y’all played in the NBA, he had to get his body right. Contact every night, he’s playing 30-plus minutes, it takes time.”

Via: Nets Daily

What does this mean for the Nets?

As fans of Simmons wait to see him return to his All-Star status, the Nets guard could help run the offense via KD and Kai, utilizing his high basketball IQ.

Devoid of defense on their roster, the Nets need to help Simmons get back to the defensive savant he once was if they wish to be top contenders in the east.

