“Ben Simmons Hates Basketball With Passion”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Nets Say 3x All-Star Might Not Join the Team This Season

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) watches from the bench during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers went to lengths to get James Harden. They handed the Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks. Now it makes sense.

At the time it looked like Daryl Morey threw the kitchen sink just to get The Beard. But it was as much for getting rid of the 6ft 10’ point guard, who was once thought to be the next LeBron James.

Almost a season and a half later, it seems like the best move they could have made to get rid of the now 26-year-old who might have already lost his love for the game of basketball.

That’s what fans said when the news of him not joining his team for the rest of the season came up recently.

Nets announce Ben Simmons "probably not going to join" the team for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/THJbeCoNx6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 25, 2023





Ben Simmons might not return to the team again this season and fans are angry

The Nets sit 7th in the East, with the best case of finishing at that very position with 8 games remaining after the Heat clash on Saturday.

They are trying something meaningful while hoping Simmons to be back when he can, and compete in the Playoffs with whatever they have got to offer. However, the 3x All-Star doesn’t have anything to offer for the second straight post-season.

The team is paying him over $35 million a year, and for what? To ditch them season after season, just before the post-season. The fans are upset about it as well.

“Dude [Ben Simmons] hates basketball with a passion,” a Tweeter said.

Dude hates basketball with a passion — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) March 25, 2023

This man don’t wanna play basketball anymore, there’s always something with him. — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) March 26, 2023

Retire. Idk why he even on a NBA team — 6’4 and Rich (@stev_en21) March 25, 2023

Another trolled him for not even getting a Woj Tweet after the injury update.

Ben Simmons couldn’t even get a Woj tweet for being out the season, I’ve seen that mf tweet about ignas brazdeikis before pic.twitter.com/4XCeGaHBPg — Bo Mamba (@urgoodd) March 25, 2023

What could be next for Simmons?

His disinterest hurts fans, experts, and legends of the game alike. The injury, no doubt, must be real. However, it does not take away the fact that this man might really be bored by the sport already.

If that is really the case don’t be surprised to see him bought out next season. Who would want him even on a veteran minimum deal if this is going to be his attitude at 26?