HomeSearch

“Ben Simmons Hates Basketball With Passion”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Nets Say 3x All-Star Might Not Join the Team This Season

Akash Murty
|Published 26/03/2023

“Ben Simmons Hates Basketball With Passion”: NBA Twitter Reacts as Nets Say 3x All-Star Might Not Join the Team This Season

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets injured guard Ben Simmons (10) watches from the bench during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers went to lengths to get James Harden. They handed the Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks. Now it makes sense.

At the time it looked like Daryl Morey threw the kitchen sink just to get The Beard. But it was as much for getting rid of the 6ft 10’ point guard, who was once thought to be the next LeBron James.

Almost a season and a half later, it seems like the best move they could have made to get rid of the now 26-year-old who might have already lost his love for the game of basketball.

That’s what fans said when the news of him not joining his team for the rest of the season came up recently.


 

Ben Simmons might not return to the team again this season and fans are angry

The Nets sit 7th in the East, with the best case of finishing at that very position with 8 games remaining after the Heat clash on Saturday.

They are trying something meaningful while hoping Simmons to be back when he can, and compete in the Playoffs with whatever they have got to offer. However, the 3x All-Star doesn’t have anything to offer for the second straight post-season.

The team is paying him over $35 million a year, and for what? To ditch them season after season, just before the post-season. The fans are upset about it as well.

“Dude [Ben Simmons] hates basketball with a passion,” a Tweeter said.

Another trolled him for not even getting a Woj Tweet after the injury update.

What could be next for Simmons?

His disinterest hurts fans, experts, and legends of the game alike. The injury, no doubt, must be real. However, it does not take away the fact that this man might really be bored by the sport already.

If that is really the case don’t be surprised to see him bought out next season. Who would want him even on a veteran minimum deal if this is going to be his attitude at 26?

Share this article
About the author
Akash Murty

Akash Murty

An Electrical and Electronics Engineer by degree, Akash Murty is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Previously a Software Engineer, Murty couldn’t keep himself away from sports, and his knack for writing and putting his opinion forward brought him to the TSR. A big Soccer enthusiast, his interest in basketball developed late, as he got access to a hoop for the first time at 17. Following this, he started watching basketball at the 2012 Olympics, which transitioned to NBA, and he became a fan of the game as he watched LeBron James dominate the league. Him being an avid learner of the game and ritually following the league for around a decade, he now writes articles ranging from throwbacks, and live game reports, to gossip. LA Lakers are his favourite basketball team, while Chelsea has his heart in football. He also likes travelling, reading fiction, and sometimes cooking.

Read more from Akash Murty