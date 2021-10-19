“Ben Simmons is a 9 position player; Sixers shouldn’t trade for Damian Lillard”: Gilbert Arenas shockingly doesn’t approve of the Blazers guard potentially being traded to Philly

Gilbert Arenas calls Ben Simmons a 9 position player and that the Philadelphia 76ers should not necessarily trade him for Damian Lillard.

The Ben Simmons debacle in Philadelphia seems to be simmering down with him finally back with the team, practicing on the regular. This however, shouldn’t take away from the fact that the 76ers are actively looking for a trade for the 6’10 point guard as it’s clear Klutch Sports does not want Simmons to be a Sixer any longer.

Ben Simmons himself does not seem all too enthused to be a part of the Sixers again as his body language through several images that surfaced online looked extremely lackadaisical. Safe to say that the Philadelphia 76ers will have a tough time rolling out the DPOY candidate in front of fans that have already given up on him.

The faster a reasonable trade for him can be found, the better for both parties. Of course, the Sixers do have more leverage here due to there still being four years left on his contract; but a severe lack of chemistry between Ben and the rest of the squad isn’t going to win them a championship.

Gilbert Arenas talks about a potential Ben Simmons for Damian Lillard trade.

Gilbert Arenas, who actually has a relationship with Ben Simmons, sat down with NBA vet, Jim Jackson, to talk about the ‘former’ Sixers star. Arenas actually confirmed that Simmons can shoot but claimed the plays that were drawn up for him weren’t allowing him to showcase this talent.

“I watch him work out. He can actually shoot the ball. He has great form and everything so you sit there saying, ‘Why aren’t you shooting?’. He’s not saying it’s the system but I know it’s the system. You got to put someone in a situation to be great. Why you don’t put him in pick ‘n’ rolls at the elbow?”

Arenas would then go on to disapprove of a trade that would send Ben Simmons to Portland in exchange for Damian Lillard.

“I (Sixers) have a 6’10 player that can play 9 positions. He can play all five on defense and four on offense. I don’t know if I want to trade him for a straight up guard. I might get a better scorer but I lose everything else and I don’t know if that’s real value.”