“Ben Simmons won’t meet Philadelphia 76ers doctors”: Sixers reportedly frustrated with DPOY candidate for not complying with team doctors to improve his mental health

Sixers star Ben Simmons has reportedly refused the 76ers mental health assistance. Instead, he met with NBPA’s mental health professionals.

Ben Simmons made it pretty clear with his actions in the summer that he did not want to remain in Philly. However, the 76ers could not find an ideal package to trade him. As a result, Ben Simmons still remains in Philadelphia. Moreover, Ben Simmons apparently told coach Doc Rivers and his teammates that he was not “mentally ready” to play.

However, Ben Simmons is reportedly refusing to take help from the Sixers in this regard. Instead, the Australian playmaker has been working with mental health professionals through the National Basketball Association since the summer. As a result, the Sixers are reportedly getting increasingly frustrated by Simmons’ antics.

Via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN –

“The Philadelphia 76ers are increasingly frustrated with Ben Simmons’ refusal to accept organizational assistance to address his mental readiness to play.”

“While Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, he has been unwilling to meet with team doctors to discuss his mental readiness.”

“Instead, Simmons has worked with mental health professionals via the National Basketball Players Association since the summer. So far Simmons has yet to provide details of those meetings to the team.”

Simmons has been working with team doctors to treat a back ailment, but he’s been unwilling to meet with team doctors to discuss his mental readiness, sources said. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 2, 2021

Mental health is a serious issue and isn’t something that can be taken lightly. Hopefully, Ben Simmons can get the help he needs to get back on the court. Whether it be for the Sixers or any other team.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets”: LaMelo Ball gives a hilarious reply on TikTok when asked which former NBA player he would like to join forces with

What’s next for Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers spend a majority of the offseason searching for a deal for the 3x All-Star that they thought was fair. However, having failed to do so, Simmons had no choice but to return to training.

However, Simmons reportedly met with the team and informed everyone that he’s not in the right mental state to get back on the court just yet. As a result, the Sixers have no choice but to wait for Simmons to be ready to play again.

The Sixers expect the 25-year-old to return at some point. However, what is worrying is that there is no real timeline for a return. There are reports suggesting that Ben Simmons will return only when he is comfortable in doing so.

It also looks the Former Rookie of the Year is holding up some form of hope for a potential trade. However, it looks like that isn’t happening anytime soon.

So, Simmons has no choice but to eventually return to play for the city of Brotherly Love. Trust me, there will be no ‘brotherly love’ from the fans in his first game back.

Also Read: “Damian Lillard is obsessed with Draymond Green”: Blazers superstar in love with the idea of playing alongside the Warriors DPOY

Fans might still have to wait for quite some time to see Simmons play for the team again. However, it looks like the Sixers aren’t really missing his presence, starting the season with an impressive 5-2 record.