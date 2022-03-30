“My house, I am player number one!”: When Anthony Davis spoke about unspoken rules when he plays NBA 2K

Anthony Davis is a huge gamer – he loves his GTA and NBA 2K.

When the NBA bubble was announced in 2020, many of the players took their Xboxes and PlayStations with them to have their minds off the uncertainty.

These players were not used to being away from home for such a long stretch, and gaming was their one way to cope with it. Many of them took to gaming when the lockdown was first announced.

Not Anthony Davis though, since he’s been into the gaming scene way before the pandemic hit. Back in 2015, AD was asked what were some of the rules he had for when he hosted friends and family for game night. Each household has its own set of rules, and the Davis household was no different.

AD’s house, AD’s player 1. That is a no-brainer. Plus no eating while playing – grease stains are a massive no. And then came the interesting rules.

He has a rule where at any given point if a player is up by 20, it’s game over. No chance of a comeback, 20 points, and you’re done. He calls it the dub rule. Since it was 2015, and LeBron James was back in Cleveland, the Cavaliers were strictly off-limits.

So were the Golden State Warriors, with Steph Curry catching heat and all.

Anthony Davis has fun on the regular on the gaming circuit – because he is not on the court most of the time

Jump to 2022, and AD has clocked in many more hours in front of a screen. He has the opportunity to do so since he’s not been playing regularly for a long time. This season, he’s played roughly a third of the Lakers season. He got a crazy man cave built for himself and spends a considerable amount of his now free time there.

Some of his GTA online footage is hilarious, with him hounding a few other NBA athletes. Davis is that sweaty player who dogs you whenever he wins but is the first to complain when he’s losing. The Brow is quite good at playing though, with clips of his online avatars doing cool stuff doing the rounds on the internet regularly.

The Laker faithful would much rather have him on the court right now, but the season is almost over and there is no point rushing him back. He now gets a team-mandated time off because they do not want to rush him back from injury. Most of that time will be put to increase some GTA levels.

