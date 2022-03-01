“Ben Simmons refused to dunk for a photoshoot, citing back issues”: A Nets insider reveals the All-Star guard is not faking his injury

Newly acquired Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons refuses to perform a dunk in front of the media, citing his back injury.

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia is finally over. After being at the receiving end of several controversies and fines, the former ROTY had his wish of being traded granted. In a blockbuster deal, the Sixers traded Simmons to the Nets, receiving James Harden in exchange.

Simmons has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons since the 2021 playoffs. The 6″11′ guard faced severe criticism for his performances in the conference semi-finals against the Atlanta Hawks, such that even his former teammates and head coach would cast doubts over his capabilities.

What followed next is no secret, Simmons and the Sixers organization were at loggerheads with the former refusing to play and wanting out immediately. According to reports, the Australian native had cited mental health issues for his refusal to play any game for the Philly organization.

Currently, with the Nets, Simmons is yet to play a game, reportedly out due to back soreness. The point guard had even refused to dunk for a photoshoot recently.

Ben Simmons refuses to perform a dunk during a recent photoshoot.

Post his trade to the Nets, Simmons showed up at the Barclays Center, making it his first public appearance of the season. The three-time All-Star looked in good spirits being around Kevin Durant and co. However, social media was in no mood to spare the former Sixers guard.

Many on the internet questioned Simmons’ mental health, with some suggesting that it was bogus. We all know that the world wide web could very well be a dark place. However, when asked about this, Simmons had the following reply.

Ben Simmons addresses those that may be skeptical about his mental health: “They should be happy I’m smiling. I’ve had some dark times over the last 6 months.” pic.twitter.com/TSwwq6ucFo — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 15, 2022

Simmons, who was gearing up for his Nets debut, had a setback off-late. Simmons, who hasn’t played a single game since June of last year, was diagnosed with back soreness lately. However, many believe the Nets guard is faking, yet another reason not to play.

Nonetheless, his refusal to dunk during a recent photoshoot might be enough proof of him not being 100% healthwise. According to The Mike Missanelli Show, a source close to the Nets had stated that Simmons is not faking his back injury.

Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed the same, adding that Simmons’ back had flared up, having not played pro basketball since June.