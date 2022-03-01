“Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey almost broke Wilt Chamberlain and Co’s record”: Sixers trio score 176 points in their first 2 outings coming close to a record set in 1961

It’s not just the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid that is doing wonders in Philadelphia, there is a trio that is set to make and break some records.

There is a new Big-3 in the NBA ladies and gentlemen. One that has a 21-year-old in it. The 76ers trio of Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey has looked unstoppable in their first 2 games together.

Facing Sixers was not easy this season even before Harden’s arrival. Oppositions had only one player who would have to be double – Embiid, and still, he’d have a 30-point double night along with some assists and blocks if one is lucky. Otherwise, 40, 50-burgers haven’t been rare this season.

And then they got Maxey going off all of a sudden, who had transitioned into a point guard role from being a two-guard instead. The sophomore took his chance when Ben Simmons decided to sit out, and ran away with it, averaging more than double all across the board than his rookie season.

But since Philly flipped Simmons for Harden, it was a presumption that the young sensation will have a much-restricted role than he has had since the start of the season.

Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey are breaking some records

Yes, Terese Maxey has had less time on the ball since the 2018 MVP’s arrival and has gone back to his traditional role of being a scorer than a facilitator. And boy hasn’t he done that seamlessly. He has thrived in the first two games, averaging over 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals going 5-for-8 from deep.

That comes alongside Harden and Embiid demolishing the opponents as well. They have their last two games with a combined point differential of 47-points, in which the trio has almost scored teams’ 70 percent of points. They have done what only the Warriors’ trio of Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Arizin, and York Larese did better more than 60 years ago.

Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have combined for 176 points in their first 2 games together. The only trio with more points in their first 2 games together in NBA history is Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Arizin & York Larese with 193 points in 1961. pic.twitter.com/qZObricfwU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2022

“We’re overly confident with the group that we have,” said Harden after the win in MSG against the Knicks. “I’m looking forward to Wednesday. Tonight (Sunday), it felt like we were in Philly. It’s gonna be turnt in there, and I’m ready for it.”

With the All-NBA duo leading the team’s offensive front, there was nothing the Sixers had to bother about regarding consistency. But with Maxey not getting demotivated in a relatively limited role and instead playing his best basketball certainly makes life easier for the team.