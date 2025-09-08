Ben Simmons Rejects New York Knicks’ 1-Year Offer, Insiders Fear His Career Might be Ending

In 2016, NBA experts raved about Ben Simmons potentially being one of the best prospects in NBA history. Fast forward nine years, and he is on the verge of being out of the league. The three-time All-Star remains without a team while the days leading to the 2025-26 season draw closer.

Ben Simmons’ downfall from stardom isn’t something unknown. Notoriously, after the 2020-21 NBA season, the 6-foot-10 point guard failed to return to the player he once was. Many point to his lack of confidence following the Philadelphia 76ers’ collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 playoffs as the beginning.

Shortly after, Simmons held out from the Sixers until they traded him, which they did to the Brooklyn Nets. It seemed like a great opportunity to build his confidence, but he never showed any substantial signs of his former self.

In the last three seasons, Simmons has only averaged 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.. Last season, he reached a new low after the Nets bought out his contract. He went on to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, but barely impacted their success with averages of 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Teams haven’t been eager for Simmons’ services like they would’ve been five years ago. That doesn’t mean he has no interest whatsoever. The New York Knicks were a team intrigued by Simmons on their roster, but his response shocked the organization.

“The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on. New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers,” NBA insider Marc Stein said.

At this point of free agency, it’ll be extremely difficult to secure a contract above the league minimum. Most teams already have their rosters constructed. The Knicks happen to be one of the only teams with an open roster spot. Unfortunately for Simmons, they only have enough money to add a player on a minimum.

Following Simmons’ decision, NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed his opinion on the situation. He doesn’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but he fears this could mean bad things for Simmons.

“The fact is his agent Bernie Lee has parted ways in that representation agreement. It is certainly indicative of the fact that Ben Simmons is potentially or is just struggling to figure out and find a home that is north of the veteran minimum,” Fischer said on Insider Notebook. “But also comes to the reality that he is that type of player at this point in time.”

The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy already reported that Simmons is “questioning whether he even wants to continue playing in the NBA next season.” If he is unable to receive the contract he desires, that may be the eventual outcome.