“I Hope ESPN Fires A Whole Bunch Of People”: Nikola Jokic And Luka Doncic Being Praised For Their Stats Has Gilbert Arenas Heated

On an episode of Gil’s Arena, Gilbert Arenas seemed to be livid at the difference in treatment that Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are receiving for almost averaging a triple-double as compared to Russell Westbrook having averaged a triple-double four times in his career. Being frustrated with the media’s reaction as of late, Arenas urges ESPN to go on another firing spree.

Gilbert Arenas went on a passionate rant, highlighting the difference in the media’s reaction to Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic almost averaging a triple-double compared to Westbrook having already achieved the feat four times. According to Agent Zero, Westbrook was ripped apart by the media, stating that he was merely stat-padding when he averaged four triple-doubles between 2016 and 2021.

However, with Doncic and Jokic nearly averaging triple-doubles over the past few seasons, the media seems to be more interested and has been showering the Europeans with lofty praises.

“Russell Westbrook has a triple-double season. That’s considered stat-padding. Jokic and Luka has almost a triple-double season and that’s ‘wooh! Great. Oh, my god. They almost got it. We should kinda round up for them’.” Arenas said.

Arenas further exclaimed how the media often diminishes Westbrook’s successful years. The media has been comparing Doncic’s incredible stats – 52.9 – points + rebounds + assists per game – this season to that of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 1971-1972 season but not Russ’ 2016-2017 campaign.

“They manipulate everything to make it seem like something… When Luka’s doing it, the person that’s he gotta be compared to – since Russell – you can’t skip Russell like it didn’t exist… That’s media. They see someone do something and he’s doing it so well and making it look so easy, they say ‘oh, that doesn’t count’… I hope ESPN fire a whole bunch of more people,” Arenas complained.

It is often stated that Doncic is set to average the most points + rebounds + assists per game than Abdul-Jabbar. However, Russell Westbrook lodged 52.6 – points + rebounds + assists per game, the most since Kareem in more than 45 years. Ever since Westbrook’s downfall began, especially during his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s been a scapegoat for the media, being constantly criticized.

Comparing Russell Westbrook’s career to that of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic

Even though Russell Westbrook is at the twilight of his career and has been demoted to the bench, he has had one of the most illustrious resumes for a guard in the modern NBA – nine All-Star nods, nine All-NBA selections, two scoring titles, and an MVP. Since being drafted in 2008, Brodie has averaged 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. The 6ft 4” slasher has also advanced to the postseason 12 times (had 1 Finals appearance), having a 56-60 record.

Luka Doncic has had one of the greatest starts in NBA history. In only his sixth season currently, Doncic has already been a part of five All-Star Games and four All-NBA First Teams. Despite never winning the MVP trophy, his career averages seem unbelievable – 28.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 8.2 assists. Similar to Russ, Luka has a losing 12-16 record in the postseason, advancing to the Conference Finals only once.

Nikola Jokic has been one of the most accomplished active players in the NBA. A second-round draft pick in 2014, Jokic has received six All-Star and five All-NBA selections. The Serb even won two MVPs, one championship, and a Finals MVP. Unlike Russ and Luka, the Joker has a winning 37-31 record in the postseason.

Arenas’ statements do hold truth. While Westbrook gets called out for stat-padding, Doncic and Jokic are praised for their stat-sheet-stuffing performances. However, considering the success that the Europeans have witnessed in the past five years, it is also understandable why the media is going gaga over the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets superstars.