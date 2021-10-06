“I almost cried playing in front of LeBron James and a Laker crowd again”: Rajon Rondo reveals why he was so magnanimously emotional during their recent game against the Nets

Rajon Rondo reveals his heartwarming experience while stepping out onto the court as a Laker during their most recent preseason game

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook famously may not have played in the preseason, against the Brooklyn Nets. But that gave an opportunity to a multitude of other players on the Lakers’ roster.

During the game, Kendrick Nunn and Malik Monk were standouts, showing why they should be major parts of the team’s rotation.

Then, you have some of the more… let’s just say interesting moments, such as the time Dwight Howard fouled out from the game in just 13 minutes of game time. So, let’s just say, the game had something for everybody.

For Rajon Rondo though, his moment was a lot more subtle than any of the above, and we must say, far more emotional and heartwarming as well.

Let’s get into it.

Rajon Rondo reveals how it felt to play for a Lakers crowd again after his return to the purple and gold side of Los Angeles

Rajon Rondo has always been a bit of an emotional guy. Much like Russell Westbrook, he is a passionate player, and is at his best when he is actively trying to humiliate his opponent after being riled up.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo all play for the same team. Let that sink in. HALL OF FAMERS 🙏pic.twitter.com/jrMKZHd0d4 — Lake Show (@LakeShowFamily) September 28, 2021

Still, with all that negative emotion, it doesn’t mean he doesn’t allow himself to be happy or taken aback by anything. In fact, the player revealed to TMZ that is exactly what happened during their recent preseason game against the Nets.

“I almost cried again last night… It means everything. I was away for a year…came back and the reception I got last night, I had to try to focus on the game.

The love I got, the attention from the crowd getting back in the game. It was amazing.”

Perhaps his tears during media day weren’t really a joke after all.

