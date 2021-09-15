“Insert your best ‘fumbled the bag’ jokes!”: Dennis Schroder quotes J Cole’s ‘A Lot’ verse while inviting NBA fans to troll him on his 28th birthday

Dennis Schroder has challenged Lakers and NBA fans to come up with their best ‘fumbled the bag’ jokes on his 28th birthday today.

The German point guard was a member of the Purple-and-Gold brigade last season. He got off to a good start in Tinseltown alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis. There were initial concerns about his playmaking ability, but otherwise he’d acquitted himself very well.

As a result, Schroder was tipped to earn a sizeable contract extension offer from the Lakers’ front office. It was, after all, a contract year season for the then-27-year-old.

There were a ton of reports in late March that Schroder had turned down a 4-year, $84 million offer from Rob Pelinka. Even at the time, the decision seemed to be a mistake to the neutral observer.

Murphy’s Law came into play for the Lakers as their season went downhill at the time. LeBron suffered an ankle injury against the Hawks that he never really recovered from.

Anthony Davis was also a victim of the injury bug that hit nearly a dozen All-Stars from last season in the playoffs. Schroder’s disappointing outings in the Lakers’ last 3 playoff games put paid to his hopes of a big bag in free agency.

Dennis Schroder pulls out top banter with Lakers and Celtics fans

Schroder watched the free agent class everywhere around him signing multi-year deals. He was, meanwhile, stuck with offers at the taxpayers’ Mid-level exception of $5.5 million for next season.

He finally signed with the Celtics, prompting memes that he’d blown at least $15 million this year. It got to a point where all Reddit NBA cared about was trolling Ben Simmons and Dennis the Menace.

Schroder has seemingly embraced the trolls around him, judging from his latest social media post. The speedster is celebrating his 28th birthday today and has thrown an open invitation to NBA fans to joke about him.

In the wise words of Jermaine Cole, some nig**s really make millions while others make memes about them. So Schroder is demonstrating how he’s above all this hate, and the caption he’s used on his Instagram post is quite fitting.