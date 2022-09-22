“Ben Simmons shouldn’t load his head with crap”: When Doc Rivers said he didn’t care for former Sixer’s shooting

Ben Simmons is now a Brooklyn Net. However, at one point Doc Rivers envisioned him being a long-term winner with the 76ers!

The 2021-2022 season was quite the year for the NBA. The season saw a number of surprises in terms of wins, losses and even trades.

In fact, the trade deadline was of particular excitement. This was simply because of the blockbuster trade that saw Ben Simmons move to the Nets and James Harden go the other way to the 76ers.

A Simmons trade was on the cards for Philadelphia, as the former Rookie of the Year was holding out. The Australian superstar had a variety of reasons for not returning to the court, until the 76ers couldn’t take it anymore!

BREAKING TRADE: HARDEN TO PHILLY! 76ers receive: James Harden, Paul Millsap

Nets receive: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, TWO 1RP Who won the deal? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0ncKVgMSbI — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 10, 2022

Simmons’ time in Philly ended on a sour note. However, there was time when head coach Doc Rivers envisioned him being a key part of the team.

Doc Rivers once stated he needed Ben Simmons to help the Philadelphia 76ers win games

Ben Simmons missed then better part of a year during his road to full recovery. In that time, his lack of commitment saw him being traded away from the team that drafted him, the 76ers.

However, it is easy to forget just how good Simmons is. While he may lack the three point shooting that many expect of the modern NBA player, he pretty much makes up for it in all other aspects.

His inside presence, defence and playmaking are all at an elite level. In fact, his former coach Doc Rivers thought so too, once stating that he needed Simmons to help the 76ers win!

“I’ll let you guys talk about what Ben doesn’t do. I just want Ben to keep playing great defense, running our team, and winning games.”

Doc wants to win with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Can Rivers be successful with this duo? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kRI8wjjTT8 — theScore (@theScore) November 2, 2020

Things sure changed quickly for Rivers. Safe to say the idea of winning with Simmons is definitely out of his mind now.

