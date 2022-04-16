“Ben Simmons, why didn’t you do this against the Hawks?”: NBA Twitter obliterates the Nets star after he throws gauntlet down to courtside reporters

NBA Twitter shows no mercy to Ben Simmons as he asks a reporter to record the clip of him ‘dunking’ during practice

The Brooklyn Nets are headed to Boston, to face the Celtics in Game 1 tomorrow. The Nets fought their way through the play-in games, taking down the 8th seeded Cavaliers, to secure the 7th seed. As the Nets-Celtics series is about to kick off, the Nets might just get a much-needed boost soon.

Ben Simmons is about to start practice with his teammates soon. According to news, he’s targeting a return between Game 4-6 of the first-round series.

ESPN Sources: After running and shooting pain-free for over a week, the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to take the next step on the court in the coming week: Beginning to go against teammates on the practice floor. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2022

Considering how Ben hasn’t played a single game this entire season, his conditioning would be all over the place. He hasn’t played a single team as part of the Nets, and that raises a very important chemistry question. However, a clip just emerged from the Nets practice, which became the reason why Ben Simmons is getting trolled today.

“This is all he had to do against Atlanta!”: Ben Simmons gets mocked by NBA Twitter

We’ve seen this before. We’ve all seen Ben Simmons shoot and make countless threes in practice. However, when it counts, Ben has never shot and made a triple in a game. Today, we saw Ben ask a reporter to ‘make sure you get this’ and delivered the most simple of dunks.

Ben Simmons just turned toward reporters, said “Make sure you get this.” And then he dunked! pic.twitter.com/LYGZ2vou65 — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) April 16, 2022

Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this. Then dunked — and said “There you go.” pic.twitter.com/Kn8pE7NOlQ — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 16, 2022

NBA Twitter showed Simmons no mercy.

Wow a 6’10 guy dunked im so impressed 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/v9yfSeI6zj — Isaiah Joe Tuman (@JTuman21) April 16, 2022

This is literally all he had to do late in G7 vs. Atlanta. He had one job — ONE JOB! https://t.co/gDmfbPmOZM — Gordie Jones (@gordonwjones) April 16, 2022

We needed that right here bro pic.twitter.com/MbpfYLf6Ev — Slicktalk215 (@Rongs215) April 16, 2022

A 6 foot 10 nba all star that can dunk ?? Woah crazy times — JJ Bucko (@BuckoJj) April 16, 2022

Well, perhaps Ben asked the reporter to record the same to show he’s healthy. However, it’s safe to say that NBA Twitter wasn’t impressed by the same. The only way for Ben to win back the love would be to work his bu*t off and play well whenever he takes the court.