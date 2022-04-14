“If the Nets get Ben Simmons back, they win the East!”: Skip Bayless delivers one of his safer takes as news on Nets star’s return continues to pour on

Skip Bayless speaks on latest injury news on Ben Simmons and what it would mean for the Brooklyn Nets

At this point, we aren’t quite sure what to make of the Ben Simmons news anymore.

Brian Windhorst says the hope is for Ben Simmons to ramp up to playing 5 on 5 by the end of the week. “I’ve heard nothing but pessimism on Simmons for the last 7 weeks but that has changed dramatically in the last few days.” pic.twitter.com/Q3FglsBpPS — Erik Slater (@erikslaterNR) April 14, 2022

On one end, we’re really happy that the star isn’t seriously injured anymore and is so close to his return. But on the other hand, we need to know just when that return will be.

Until now, the NBA community has been given speculative timelines for the man countless different times, only for them to be promptly thrown out the window, replaced with nothing but confusion. And on that note, Skip Bayless recently decided to speak on the situation of the Nets star.

Recently it has been speculated that Ben Simmons could make his Nets debut during the Nets’ upcoming series against the Celtics. And after hearing that, Skip couldn’t help but talk about what his return would mean for Brooklyn.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: ‘Ben Simmons is walking around practice like he’s Michael Jordan’: NBA insider reveals that Nets star has a GOAT like swagger about him ahead of potential return

Skip Bayless says if the Brooklyn Nets get a healthy Ben Simmons on the floor, they are very likely to win the East

Skip Bayless is the king of hot takes when it comes to the NBA world.

The man has made a career out of riding the line so much that fans of the game are forced to look on, whether it be in amazement, horror, or anger. But sometimes, the man can make some slightly safer takes. And when it came to the topic of Ben Simmons, he did just that.

Take a look at what he said in the tweet below.

Report: Simmons targeting Nets debut in Celtics series “If they got a healthy Ben Simmons, Brooklyn could win the East.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/Vix0jeYmKc — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 14, 2022

While we won’t say they are absolutely guaranteed to win the East if Ben Simmons does indeed come back, it would indeed be very hard for anyone else to take it with him on the floor.

Scary hours could be back in Brooklyn.

Also Read: “Sore Back?? Ben Simmons is 23 hours deep on his Call Of Duty game”: Sixers fans roast Nets star yet again as Shams Charania comes up with a comeback update