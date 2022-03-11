“Ben Simmons, why spit in the face of Sixers fans, shoot the ball”: Sixers fans in Philadelphia heckle the former Sixers guard as he makes his way to the Wells Fargo Center

Former Sixers guard Ben Simmons arrives in Philadelphia for the first time since being traded, with fans and media hounding him.

Though Ben Simmons is not playing the game against the Sixers in Philadelphia, he will be present for the contest. The recently acquired Nets guard will be supporting his team from the bench. Nonetheless, Philly is in no mood to forgive their former point guard following his fallout with the Sixers franchise.

The Sixers fans are leaving no stone unturned to get even with Simmons, stalking him at all places. If this wasn’t enough, the paparazzi media also seems to be getting carried away with the noise surrounding the Australian native, following him everywhere.

Well, one is expecting all sorts of name-callings, slogans, and merchandise mocking Simmons at the Wells Fargo Center. However, Simmons has his Nets teammates by his side, who will be trying to shield him wherever they can.

Nets center Blake Griffin trolled a reporter for asking Simmons what he expects from the fans tonight.

Sixers fans are in no mood to forgive Ben Simmons, with the media adding fuel.

Ben Simmons sneaking out of hotel trying to avoid heckling fans. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/VjnQipa6n2 — Chris O’Connell (@CoconnellFox29) March 10, 2022

Aussies Ben Simmons and Patty Mills together at the free throw line, with Simmons rebounding. Boos died out after a short time. pic.twitter.com/IFj3ANOTHr — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 10, 2022

Here’s some video of Ben Simmons at Wells Fargo Center. pic.twitter.com/VXgCFWBSv6 — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) March 10, 2022

Simmons looked confident as he arrived for a shoot-around, sharing a smile with his Nets teammates.

Ben Simmons and the Nets in the building for shootaround 👀 pic.twitter.com/jmFRWVMykF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 10, 2022

Sixers fans sound more mad that Ben Simmons is not on their team anymore than being happy with with the fact that he got traded for James Harden. pic.twitter.com/J0XWX9HyMO — Big Body Ben 10 (@BensLegacy) March 10, 2022

Blake Griffin is hilarious. A Philadelphia reporter asks Ben Simmons what he expects tonight from the fans. Griffin, walking alongside Simmons, responds: “Ohhhh, the TMZ style!!!” https://t.co/VFpOuHl5nq — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) March 10, 2022

Sixers fans are ready to welcome Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia: pic.twitter.com/Wu56zAM21T — SNY (@SNYtv) March 10, 2022

Sixers fans cheering after this dunk from Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/jHBYf2EM5J — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 10, 2022

76ers fans are yelling “Shoot the ball!” to Ben Simmons as he works on passes during pre-game warmups. (via @KyleNeubeck) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 10, 2022

Well, it’s time Simmons braces himself with a packed arena booing him with various chants. The three-time All-Star played four seasons in Philly, taking them to the playoffs each time.