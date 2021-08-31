“Ben Simmons won’t be reporting to training camp”: Sixers star sends out clear signals through Rich Paul that he wants a move away from Philadelphia

Ben Simmons will not be reporting to the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2021-22 NBA preseason training camp, Keith Pompey reports.

The Australian 25-year-old has been the butt of endless jokes following the Sixers’ ignominious playoff exit. Simmons disappeared completely in their 4th quarters.

Ben finished the playoffs bricking over 45 free throws and shooting a miserly 33% from the charity stripe. He was relentlessly hunted by Hawks defenders for Hack-a-Ben fouls, rendering him unplayable for major periods of the game.

Perhaps his worst moment, and one that Joel Embiid alluded to in their post-game presser, came in the 4th quarter of game 7 against the Hawks in the Conference Semifinals.

Doc Rivers himself was quite frank in his indictment of Simmons’ performances against the Hawks. And it seems that his meltdown has now sunk his trade value down the drain, leaving Daryl Morey with little wiggle room on the free agent market.

The relationship between the Sixers front office and the Ben Simmons camp is also at a point of no return. This is highlighted by the latest reports from Pompey.

Daryl Morey is rumored to have set his sights on Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. But the 6-time All-Star has refused to submit a trade request to Neil Olshey and the Allen family.

Teams like the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves seem to be the best fits to resurrect one of the best defensive and transition players in the game.

Ben Simmons may never be the centerpiece of a championship through his NBA career. But he can be a great value addition to a few teams and push them over the playoff hurdle.