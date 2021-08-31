“Skip Bayless came up with the nickname CP0 for Chris Paul” : Fan traces back the origins of hilarious play on Suns superstar’s self-appointed name CP3

Rival fans usually slander Chris Paul with the hilarious CP0 nickname, but very few know where the term originated. An NBA fan recently put an end to the speculation on his Reddit post.

Chris Paul is regarded as one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Drafted No. 4 by the New Orleans Hornets in 2005, he has had a great deal of success in the league, especially during the regular season. Possessing an immaculate resume filled with a variety of individual honors is a testament to his prowess.

Known as CP3 among his peers and fans, his deadly mid-range game coupled with astute playmaking makes him a great asset for teams even at age 36. Not many have been able to successfully make consecutive All-NBA appearances after being declared “washed” by the NBA media and populace.

Despite his accomplishments during an illustrious 17-year long career, however, his postseason success has left a lot to be desired from a player of his caliber. This has made him a subject of ridicule over the past few seasons.

Skip Bayless introduced the CP0 nickname to the world during ESPN’s First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith

CP3 has been part of multiple championship contenders now, most notably with the Los Angeles Clippers during the “Lob City” era. Injuries and a clash of egos would ruin the group’s chances to make noise in the postseason, however. A second chance at glory alongside James Harden and the Houston Rockets would also end prematurely, owing to injuries yet again.

Chris Paul’s exploits with the Phoenix Suns did end up taking him to the NBA Finals for the first time, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks would have it otherwise. Rival fans couldn’t be happier, and the CP0 memes started flooding social media.

Some, however, had wondered about the term’s origins. The hilarious nickname is apparently a play on “CP3”, Paul’s popular name, suggesting how he was yet to win an NBA championship. Turns out it was none other than Skip Bayless who had coined the nickname.

While the postseason hasn’t been kind to Chris Paul, he really seems to be in a good shape for another potential run to the title. We surely hope the “point god” finally gets his well-deserved souvenir before he hangs up his boots for good.