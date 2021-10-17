Basketball

“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return

“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“We’re worrying about Kyrie Irving when 60% of the NYPD is unvaccinated?”: Former NBA player calls out the unjust imbalance in scrutiny that’s been directed towards the Nets star
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return
“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return

Andre Drummond claims that there is no love lost between him and the city of…