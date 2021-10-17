“I’ve been booed plenty of times, it’s not going to affect me”: Andre Drummond opens up about being booed by Pistons fans upon return

Andre Drummond claims that there is no love lost between him and the city of Detroit despite them booing him upon his return.

Andre Drummond has been the subject of controversy among NBA fans for quite some time now. This is due to the fact that the community as a whole, for the longest time, did not know whether or not Drummond was a good NBA player or not. He’s a gifted rebounder and knows his way around the glass but is he an All-Star caliber player?

Yes, Andre Drummond is actually a 2x All-Star. This however, hasn’t stopped NBA fans from ripping him to shreds, especially as of recent. His constant lapses on the defensive end of the floor coupled with a relatively low amount of energy on both ends led to Detroit Pistons fans begging their franchise to not sign him to an extension.

Luckily for them, Dre was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and in a matter of a couple years, the once All-Star has become a sort of a journeyman within the NBA. After signing with the Lakers for half a season, Drummond is currently residing in Philadelphia.

Andre Drummond on how getting booed affects him.

Despite spending 7 and a half years in Detroit, his return to the city has been marred with a flurry of boos from the crowd. This may have to do with the fact that the public sentiment revolving around Andre Drummond is that he simply is not a good NBA player. In response to the boos, Andre said:

“At the end of the day, it’s basketball. They’re sports fans here. They’re not going to cheer for the opposing team. No love lost here. I still love Detroit. I’m still going to talk positively about the city. It doesn’t affect me in any way. I’ve been booed plenty of times.”

Andre Drummond was bood in his return to Detroit tonight. He reacts to the boos from Pistons fans after the loss. #Sixershttps://t.co/8JkpNju2SX via @SixersWire — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 16, 2021

Seems as though Andre Drummond is least bothered about his former team’s fans having such negative emotions towards him. This is probably because he’s currently loving being a back-up center to Joel Embiid; a man who he’s quarreled with in the past on several occasions.