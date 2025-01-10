“You Sound Stupid”: Gilbert Arenas Calls Out Rashad McCants for Bradley Beal’s 6th Man Role Take

The Phoenix Suns recently made a major change in their starting lineup amidst their ongoing season struggles. They demoted Bradly Beal to the bench as an experiment to see if that made any difference to the outcome. This, however, led to a heated discussion on Gil’s Arena as former NBA stars Gilbert Arenas and Rashad McCants argued for and against the decision made by the Suns.

A clip of their discussion was posted on X from Arenas’ account with the caption, “Benching Bradley Beal is wasting $50 million.” Rashad McCants said that he favors the change brought in by the Suns.

In his opinion, Beal is expected to do his job regardless of his position in the lineup. He said, “I’m giving you $50 [million] to come in here and give me 25-4-4.”

McCants was the only one on the panel who felt that a player like Beal should put up numbers even after coming off the bench. According to him, Beal can’t expect to be a volume shooter and a starter in a team as stacked as the Suns.

Arenas chimed in with a contradicting opinion, stating that Beal was given a major deal to put up 31 points and he can only do it when he’s put in as a starter. Brandon Jennings also echoed a similar opinion. He said that the Suns need to give Beal enough shot attempts for him to bring in more points. And that’s only gonna happen when he’s a starter.

“You sound stupid…give me my shots. If you want me to protect you as your bodyguard, then give me my gun,” Arenas told McCants angrily.

Benching Bradley Beal is wasting $50 million 📉 pic.twitter.com/nXvNIbIHt9 — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) January 9, 2025

On January 6th, Beal played his first game off the bench in nine years. He dropped 25 points as the Suns defeated the 76ers 109-99, ending their four-game losing streak.

Beal has now played three games as a bench player and the Suns have won two of them. However, he is still having a hard time adjusting to the change.

Bradley Beal was surprised by the move

Being a starter is about more than just one’s position in the team, it’s also a matter of pride. For a player like Beal, it was difficult to come to terms with the change. But he also understands that coach Mike Budenholzer is trying to save his own job by trying out different combinations in the hope of better results.

When Beal was asked for a comment by Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, he said, “I’m a starter in the league. I firmly believe that…no disrespect to anyone, but I’m a starter. That’s what I firmly believe. But Coach made his decision. I’m not gonna sit here and argue with it.” Although he claimed to understand the coach’s decision, his actions are telling a different story.

the vibes in the pregame huddle 🥰 pic.twitter.com/n4Sfl5SRI1 — Cage (@ridiculouscage) January 10, 2025

Ahead of the Hawks game, Beal was the only one to not take part in the team huddle. He was seen moving around them, shaking hands with people, but he didn’t join hands with his teammates. However, he did his job once he was put on the floor with 25 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.