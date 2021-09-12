“Besides LeBron James, my top 5 has James Harden and Damian Lillard”: When Bronny let out his lucrative ‘top 5’ that included the likes of Kevin Durant and more

Bronny gave his picks for top 5 players in the league besides LeBron James and it included superstars like Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard.

Bronny James has never been shy to let out his opinions on the NBA. Ever since he started to stream NBA 2K and more on twitch, he’s answered questions that range from his top 5 in the league at the moment to a bit more outrageous ones that involve his dad, LeBron James.

Due to the fact that streaming platforms like Twitch allow the streamer to communicate with anybody that watching the stream live, it’s resulted in Bronny giving fans several answers in the spur of the moment. A little over a year ago, the high school phenom was asked about who his top 5 players in the NBA were at that moment.

Keep in mind, this is a list from June 2020 and though the balance of power in terms of superstardom hasn’t tipped all too much from then up until now, it should be noted nonetheless.

Bronny gives NBA fans his top 5 players in the league for 2020.

When asked to list out his top 5 players in the NBA last year, excluding LeBron James, Bronny confidently said Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and James Harden.

In all fairness, this is a solid list to have. Sure, Stephen Curry is missing from here but fans need to remember that the 2019-20 season saw the Warrior play merely 5 games that season due to a broken hand. Kawhi Leonard is also missing from here and perhaps Bronny forgot about him or he did remember but just didn’t think he was better than his top 5.

The only player on his list that would not make it into the top 5 today would have to be Damian Lillard, who hovers around the 8-11ish range. Then again, ‘top 5’ lists are as subjective as it can get when it comes to debating.