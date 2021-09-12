“Tennis Rajon Rondo is already a meme!”: NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James’s fellow Laker attains legendary meme status ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo makes it to meme status as a clip of him applauding during the 2021 US Open

Calling Rajon Rondo, a typical NBA player, is like calling a lion a mere mouse. You couldn’t be more wrong.

In terms of basketball ability, his playmaking and floor general capabilities are off the charts. Some would even say he is a generational talent in those respects. His defense has also usually been solid, with his quality even stepping up in the postseason.

However, in terms of his own offense… well, let’s just say, it’s not quite the best, shall we?

Apart from basketball activities as well though, this man is incredible. His beef with other players, his trash talk, and overall demeanor, while it may not be clean content, it sure is entertaining.

Recently though, we saw the man step outside the box a bit and enjoy the US Open in New York in person. And here, when the camera zoomed in on him, the Lakers guard immediately elevated himself to meme status.

Let’s get into it.

Rajon Rondo elevates himself to meme status with a wonderful style of applause

You don’t think we’re serious?

Well, let us assure you when we say this is the greatest version of applause you have ever seen by an NBA player in the history of the league, we absolutely flippin mean it. Take a look at the tweet below.

Rajon Rondo, tennis guy pic.twitter.com/9VBh6ml69D — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) September 11, 2021

The stuff that dreams are made of, isn’t it?

And as you’d expect, NBA Twitter responded in the only manner that can be deemed appropriate.

Rondo gf legit gorgeous. Sheesh — treize khushrenada (@projectksl) September 11, 2021

White cheddar popcorn guy 👍 — Ryan Fowler (@FreelanceFowler) September 11, 2021

Sure, we can’t wait to see the Lakers take the court again to watch them play. But, we’d be lying if we said we could wait for Rajon Rondo to give us a sequel to this little treasure during the campaign.

