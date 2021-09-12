Basketball

“Tennis Rajon Rondo is already a meme!”: NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James’s fellow Laker attains legendary meme status ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

"Tennis Rajon Rondo is already a meme!": NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James's fellow Laker attains legendary meme status ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“Dwyane Wade thought milk costed $20 after retiring”: When Gabrielle Union hilariously revealed that the Miami Heat superstar was taking time adjusting to retired life
Next Article
"I’m not sure that would be the smartest thing to do"– Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes' engine change
Latest Posts