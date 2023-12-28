“Best Ever To Do It”: LeBron James Gets GOAT Praise From Doris Burke During NBA Player Word Association

The recognition of LeBron James as one of the best basketball players ever continues to stay intact. Doris Burke ever took it a step further as she recently identified the Los Angeles Lakers star as the greatest of all time, aka the GOAT. In her latest appearance for Sling, the 58-year-old publicly showcased her admiration for the 38-year-old during a game of ‘NBA Player Word Association’.

At first, she expressed her frustration with the nature of the recreation, mentioning, “Can’t stand this one-word association. I need more”. Soon after that while describing LeBron, the analyst failed to contain her appreciation for the 19x All-Star in just one word. She stated, “The best ever to do it. I need more than one for that guy,” displaying her respect for the 4x champion.

Her response was fueled by her utmost admiration for the athlete. Thus, she credited the 4x MVP with the tag of the best to ever do it. It put forward the impact of James on modern basketball since stepping onto an NBA court in 2003. His achievements and accolades defined his career as Burke called him the greatest in the history of the sport despite still being an active player.

During the show, she attempted to describe several other NBA players following the rules of the game. So, the ESPN analyst called Nikola Jokic, “Masterful,” while tagging Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo as “The maestro” and “Overwhelming” respectively. Despite sticking to one adjective for these All-Stars, she broke the rule once again for Stephen Curry. She defined him as “Brilliant. Meteoric,” to pay respect to his achievements.

Her praise displayed her love for the NBA overall as these observations described the greats of this era nearly perfectly. Jokic, over the years, has established himself as sort of an enigmatic figure whereas Doncic’s raw talent always catches the attention of viewers. Giannis has risen the ranks based on pure explosiveness while Curry has changed the trajectory of modern basketball.

Doris Burke extends her praise for LeBron James

Despite working closely with the New York Knicks in the past, the analyst never shied away from displaying her appreciation for James. She had previously uttered similar lines in a two-year-old interview with Sling. She stated, “LeBron James is the greatest player of his generation and perhaps the greatest player of all time. So, I can promise you this, when the ‘King’ is playing, I’m gonna absolutely enjoy it”.

Thus, her recent remark on LeBron was just an extension of her core belief. Over these years her stance on the matter has not changed, despite facing criticism because of it. In the past, the NBA fans on X (formerly Twitter) had called her out on several occasions for sounding biased towards James’ teams. “Doris Burke cannot handle LeBron James losing!” was one such fan statement that had hampered her public image.

Yet, she has stood her ground all this time. Her willingness to stay loyal to LeBron while facing criticism remains an admirable aspect of her professional nature to this day. So, a fitting one-word to describe this veteran could well be, ‘unwavering’.