“Doris Burke was blatantly salivating over LeBron James and Lakers!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the veteran ESPN reporter showed clear bias towards the Purple and Gold

NBA Twitter could not help but notice ESPN reporter Doris Burke and her bias towards LeBron James and the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are living a nightmare right now. After going 0-6 in the preseason, the Lakers are failing to find their stride at the beginning of the season as well. After losing to the Warriors on a night of ‘trash’ shooting by Stephen Curry, the Lakers now lost to the Suns tonight.

Also Read: “LeBron James was down by 30?! That is EMBARASSING!”: NBA fans flame the Lakers as they suffer an embarassing loss to Chris Paul and the Suns

There was a time in the 3rd Quarter where the Lakers were down by 32 points. While the Lakers’ fans themselves were disappointed, there was one strong supporter. ESPN reporter Burke was clearly biased towards the Lakers. All throughout the game, it was easily recognizable who she was supporting. Even when Rajon Rondo pointed a finger gun at a fan, Burke ended up supporting Rondo over the fan. NBA Twitter could not sit silently and speak up about the same.

“Doris Burke cannot handle LeBron James losing!”: NBA Twitter

The NBA fans did not respond kindly to Burke being so partial. For a National Reporter being biased is something that people don’t take kindly.

Doris Burke talking like she put her mortgage on LA I know she hurt lmaoooo — Brandin (@gotmybrands_on) October 23, 2021

Doris Burke taking this loss hard. — Vince Marotta (@Vincemarotta) October 23, 2021

*Doris Burke watches Rondo shoot a fan* “YOU JUST TOUCHED A NBA PLAYER, YOU SHOULD BE BANNED!!” https://t.co/Ukb2uhDMsp — JN ⁶ (@jnmegatron) October 23, 2021

Also Read: “If the ball doesn’t swish, it’s a missed shot!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry and his trainer Brandon Payne reveal the Chef’s newest practice to keep getting better

Every noticed how quiet Doris Burke get when Lebron’s team is losing? #NBA — FG_Lyve (@FgLyve) October 23, 2021

I am demanding Doris Burke try to be impartial — Matt Butz (@IAmMattBetz) October 23, 2021

Doris Burke is flat-out manufacturing drama on my television right now lol. — Jason Timpf (@_JasonLT) October 23, 2021

It wasn’t very professional of Burke to do coverage the way she did today. Maybe it was the heat of the moment, or so, but people have always complained about her being partial towards LeBron James.