Basketball

“Doris Burke was blatantly salivating over LeBron James and Lakers!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the veteran ESPN reporter showed clear bias towards the Purple and Gold

"Doris Burke was blatantly salivating over LeBron James and Lakers!": NBA Twitter reacts as the veteran ESPN reporter showed clear bias towards the Purple and Gold
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
India vs Pakistan: Interesting IND vs PAK T20 World Cup stats you need to know
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Doris Burke was blatantly salivating over LeBron James and Lakers!": NBA Twitter reacts as the veteran ESPN reporter showed clear bias towards the Purple and Gold
“Doris Burke was blatantly salivating over LeBron James and Lakers!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the veteran ESPN reporter showed clear bias towards the Purple and Gold

NBA Twitter could not help but notice ESPN reporter Doris Burke and her bias towards…