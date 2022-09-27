“Best Was 6 People Calling Me Daddy”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Cheated on Ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, Gives Advice to Adam Levine

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal talks about Adam Levine regarding his cheating fiasco, shares a word of advice for the singer

Shaquille O’Neal is a not only one of the most popular basketball players in the world, he may be among the most popular people on the planet. The former Lakers star made his name through his insane basketball talent. In his 19 seasons in the NBA, Shaq won 4 championships and cemented his name as one of the most dominant players ever.

The Big Diesel hasn’t slowed down after retiring though. Shaq has his hand in multiple things. He’s been meticulously investing in opportunities, building his businesses, doing endorsement deals, working with TNT, and acting when he gets some time. Oh, also, he’s a DJ as well!

All thanks to this, Shaq has contacts and connections everywhere. He’s close to a lot of celebrities and often can be seen working with them. Hearing about his buddy Adam Levine’s cheating fiasco, he had a few words for the Maroon 5 lead.

Shaquille O’Neal drops some advice for Adam Levine

Shaquille O’Neal is no stranger to adultery. When he was married to Shaunie O’Neal, the big man admitted that he cheated on her several times. This caused a rift, as expected, and led to the couple divorcing in 2009. As he’s said it many times, Shaq regrets the same, and often admits he could go back and undo it.

When he heard about Ime Udoka, Shaq refused to say much, because he’s been in Udoka’s shoes too. On the same episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq also talked about his buddy Adam Levine. O’Neal talked about how his cheating cost him his family. He had a few words of advice for the Maroon 5 lead. Talking about whether it was worth it, Shaq said,

“No. It is not worth it. Let me tell you why. The happiest days of my life was coming home and hearing six different people say ‘Daddy’. Happiest days of my life. Forget the money, forget the cars, even forget the championships.”

Obviously, Levine can pick up from O’Neal’s wisdom and still repair things while there is time. Even though there is no concrete proof of cheating, he was still found flirting with different women while he is with his pregnant wife.