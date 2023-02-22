Despite Cheating Scandal, Adam Levine Got Approval From Michael Jordan’s Wife Yvette Prieto for MJ’s 60th Birthday

On February 17th, Michael Jordan celebrated his 60th birthday. It’s hard to believe that the 90s legend, who ruled the world of basketball without any regard for his opponents, is 5 years away from retirement age. It’s hard to see your legends age and whittle. But Jordan is not your average legend. Even at 60, he knows how to still party like a 20-year-old.

Jordan’s birthday bash was an exclusive event that saw some of the most famous people on the planet. However, one name from the party was a little surprising. Considering MJ’s wife Yvette Prieto planned the party, Adam Levine’s performance raised a few eyebrows. After all, Levine was caught up in a viral cheating scandal.

Yvette Prieto gave Adam Levine Approval to Perform MJ’s birthday party

Yvette Prieto reportedly planned the entire birthday bash for Michael Jordan. From creating the invite list to curating the performance lineup, everything about the party was handled by the Cuban model. Therefore, it was all the more surprising to see Adam Levine in the lineup, especially after his viral moment from 2022.

Levine, who is a critically acclaimed pop star and performance, was embroiled in a cheating scandal. An Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, alleged that she had a year-long affair with the Lost Stars singer. Unfortunately, Levine was expecting a child with his wife Behati Prinsloo. In his public apology, Levine vehemently denied all allegations of cheating. However, he did confess to inappropriately flirting.

Levine: “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The UNC marching band was there, DJ D-Nice did his thing and had us up on our feet, Adam Levine performed all of his hits, and the drone show blew all of our minds! pic.twitter.com/7CmD5j7fHF — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 18, 2023

Despite this, Prieto surprisingly invited Levine to perform. Maybe she isn’t too averse to people who cheated in the past. To be fair, she married a man who was too embroiled in a very public cheating scandal.

Michael Jordan cheated on his first wife

Before marrying Yvette, Jordan was married to Juanita Vanoy. His relationship with Vanoy was built on shaky grounds. Jordan was, in simple words, a serial adulterer. This is widely believed to be the reason Juanita filed for divorce for the first time in 2002.

Though the two ended up remaining together until 2006, Juanita finally divorce MJ in 2006. The settlement cost him $168 million. The only fortunate thing for Jordan after the divorce was his fateful meeting with Yvette. She accepted and married him despite the shortcomings of his marriage to Juanita. To everyone’s surprise, Jordan has impressively managed to stay out of any new scandals since.

