“Big fan of your husband, Dwyane Wade”: When Gabrielle Union boldly approached the Miami Heat superstar’s wife and shot her shot at the future Hall of Famer

Gabrielle Union once approached Dwyane Wade’s wife at the time, Siohvaughn Funches, and tell her that she was a big fan of her husband.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have known each other for well over a decade as they met in 2007 at a Super Bowl party. It wouldn’t be until the Miami Heat superstar’s rather ugly divorce got settled that the two would confirm their relationship with one another. Ever since they made it official in early 2012, the two have been what people like to refer to as, ‘couple goals’.

Though Dwyane Wade and Union did suffer a hiccup along the way in 2013, they would reconcile later that year and the former would go on to propose to Gabrielle that same year. Fast-forward to present day and the Wades share a beautiful daughter together while also showing off their happily married life on Instagram on a daily basis.

Also read: “Had Jerry Krause kept Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen happy, they would have 12 championships by now”: Magic Johnson took subtle shots while explaining how the Bulls’ front office destroyed the dynasty

However, prior to D-Wade and Gab Union getting together, the Miami Heat superstar was married to Siohvaughn Funches. His divorce from Funches and the manner in which it took place has been talked about at great length but what’s interesting is that Union and Funches met long before any of the drama.

Gabrielle Union told Siovaughn that she was a big fan of Dwyane Wade.

An article from 2005 talked about if LeBron James or Dwyane Wade could become the next Michael Jordan. In that piece, quotes were taken from various people and events that took place around the two budding superstars. One of them was Gabrielle Union telling Siovaughn Funches, Wade’s wife at the time, that she was a fan of his.

This run-in between the two took place at All-Star weekend in 2005 where Union told Funches, “You tell your husband that I’m a big fan of his.” Back in 2005, this might’ve seemed like it was nothing. Perhaps, it was nothing.

Also read: “Bill Russell didn’t win those 11 championships, his team did”: When Wilt Chamberlain took shots at the Celtics legend crediting the Boston team for his success

However, it is impossible to deny that what took place merely a few years following this comment made by Gabrielle Union directed towards Dwyane Wade, was nothing short of dramatic. It’s safe to say that it’s more likely than not than this was a subtle way for the actress to shoot her shot at the eventual 2006 NBA champ.