“Big Shoes To Fill And I Don’t Wanna Fill ‘Em”: Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Breaks Down Blazing Her Own Trail In Life

Jasmine Jordan, the daughter of Michael Jordan, recently opened up about her ambitions going forward in her life. The 31-year-old recently sat down with Footwear News, to talk about her role in ‘The Jordan Brand’. During the interview, Jordan spoke about the privileges her father has given her, and just how much she has benefitted from it so far. However, she also made it abundantly clear that she is dead set on deviating away from the legacy her father had built to build something of her own.

“To make my own lane I think I kind of had to step in his spotlight a little bit and just acknowledge it versus shying away from it. But also, understanding like, ‘Hey, those are big shoes to fill and I don’t wanna fill ’em’. I just wanna see them, acknowledge them, praise them but then do what I need to do on my own side,” she mentioned.

Her statement remained justified following her endeavors as a field representative of the Jordan brand. As per Forbes, she aimed to grow the business into unfamiliar territories to enhance the brand’s reach. Hence, her tasks circled actively contributing to the company’s market capitalization and revenue generation. With this goal in mind, she was crystal clear on her objective to bring in more female athletes in the years to come.

“I’m building [my legacy] by championing women and speaking where they need to be heard and making sure that they always feel like they have a voice…If my legacy continues to pave the way and create opportunities for women to be seen and heard in this unquote, male-dominated industry, then that’s amazing,” she told Forbes in late December 2022.

She succeded immensely in her endeavors with the numbers backing up her words. As per Mirror, by 2022, the Jordan Brand had signed 13 WNBA stars, including the likes of Aerial Powers and Rhyne Howard. It resulted in an improved valuation of the company with its net worth standing at a whopping $6.59 billion in 2023, as per FourWeekMBA.

She is undoubtedly on the right track to sustain the greatness of her father while also building her own name in the process. With her goals now higher than ever before, it will be very interesting to see the steps Jasmine Jordan takes in trying to solidify her own legacy.