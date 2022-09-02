“Wilt Chamberlain is a slow learner”: Bill Russell took shots at Lakers giant for copying his style of play

Bill Russell couldn’t help but take shots at Wilt Chamberlain after the Lakers big man decided to adopt a playstyle similar to his.

The NBA’s first rivalry was perhaps one of its best ones in the 75 years that the league has been around. Wilt Chamberlain coming into the league in 1959, three years after Bill Russell, made for some of the NBA’s most hyped battles out on the hardwood. Of course, when the dust settled, 5x MVP, Russell, edged out Wilt in the winning category by miles.

The discourse between the two rests at one fact (other than the 9 ring difference between them): Bill Russell sacrificed his own stats to win while Wilt Chamberlain padded them to fill the box score. For years the Warriors and 76ers legend disregarded how his teammates felt with them not receiving the ball and him dropping 50 points on a nightly basis.

At least if his teams were winning, it would’ve been fine. But they weren’t. From 1959-71, ‘The Big Dipper’ managed to snag merely a single title, with it being in 1967. That title came a year after he realized that he needed to get teammates involved and keep them happy, leading to an assist title in 1966.

Despite this, Wilt still craved stats and didn’t truly sacrifice until the 1970s rolled around.

Bill Russell on Wilt Chamberlain.

By the time the 70s had come around, Wilt Chamberlain was in his mid 30s and had one ring to show for his dominance. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Jerry West and Elgin Baylor, he knew he had been gifted yet another chance to seriously contend for a title.

Unfortunately for Elgin, he retired a couple weeks into that iconic 1971-72 season, which inadvertently led to a 33 game win streak from the Lakers. at the helm of it all was Wilt who had completely adopted Bill Russell’s style of play, knowing it was the best way he could provide for his team.

He played better defense, shot 10% better from the field, attempted merely 7 or so shots a game, rebounded relentlessly, and started fast-breaks from underneath the hoop. Safe to say that a certain 11x Celtics champion was the blueprint for this.

When asked about this change in style in 1971, Bill Russell hilariously took shots at his old rival, calling him a ‘slow learner’ for doing something his Celtics had been doing since 1956.

