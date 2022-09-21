Bill Russell once raced his $500,000 Lamborgini against Wilt Chamberlain’s Maserati in an insane story 

Late NBA legend Bill Russell once hilariously revealed racing his peer Wilt Chamberlain cross-country in their respective supercars.

Though not with us today, Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain have their names etched in the history books of the NBA. The two big men left behind a rich legacy, with hoop fans continuing to pay homage to them, honoring their long list of accolades and accomplishments.

Mr. Eleven Rings and Wilt the Stilt battled it out on the hardwood, with fans witnessing the first-ever widely covered rivalry in the NBA. While they were nemesis on the court, the two former superstars shared a very close and special bond, with Russell publicly stating they rarely talked ball when they met.

At the time, playing an NBA season wasn’t enough to suffice a living, with athletes doing odd jobs during the off-season. However, Russell and Chamberlain would pave the way for future generations to rake in the moolah. The two Hall of Famers were the first-ever NBA players to sign a $100,000 contract per annum.

Thus the two MVPs had earned the right to treat themselves with a bit of luxury, which they gladly did, purchasing some expensive automobiles.

Bill Russell hilariously recalls racing Wilt Chamberlain’s Maserati with his Lamborghini.

Well, Russell did have a sense of humor, whether it was flipping off Charles Barkley or his hilarious intro on receiving the lifetime achievement award, promising an a** kicking to the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and David Robinson, among other HOFers presenting him with the award.

Well, this wasn’t the only time the Celtics legend had his humor on display, one such instance being a fan interaction on Twitter. When asked which Lamborgini he was driving, Russell revealed how he and Chamberlain would race cross-country in their supercars.

Did I mention we raced across country — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) July 8, 2020

Well, it would surely be a sight for onlookers to see the two NBA stalwarts race. While Russell claims to have won the race, one can imagine them talking smack to each other all the time. In an interview of the past, Chamberlain narrated how the Celtics center would visit his house on thanksgiving one night before their game, such was their bond.

