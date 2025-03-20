“Exactly What You Shouldn’t Do When Signing a Contract Like That”: NFL Fans React to Ja’Marr Chase Making Big Purchase After Signing $161 Million Deal

Ja’Marr Chase’s contract may have been expected by many, but it still came as a shock when it became official. After signing a four-year, $161 million deal, the 25-year-old wide receiver is now the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. And he’s making the most of his moment, wasting no time in rewarding himself.

Advertisement

That’s right—Chase made a major flex on Instagram, showing off his new Lamborghini with a private jet in the background. This comes just two days after signing his market-resetting deal, and he’s already putting some of that money to use, it seems.

: Ja’Marr Chase is FLEXING on IG after signing his historic 4-year, $161M contract with a PJ and a Lambo. pic.twitter.com/wSRdLub7MF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 19, 2025

Nowadays, a Lamborghini doesn’t cost as much as you might think. Most 2025 models range from $250K to $612K, depending on the make. Based on the car Chase bought, it appears to be a Lamborghini Revuelto, which sits on the higher end at $612K. He also seems to have made some additions to the front bumper. Either way, it’s a sweet-looking ride that will surely turn heads when he’s cruising around Cincinnati.

The fan reaction to the post was far from supportive, though. Many questioned Chase’s spending habits and wondered if he’d go broke making lavish purchases. But some, and probably Chase too, were prepared for the comments to be filled with financial advice.

Exactly what you shouldn’t do when signing a contract like that. — Robbie Bangers (@RobertSportsBet) March 20, 2025

I hope he has an excellent financial advisor! — CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) March 19, 2025

And, so, the end begins. Even before the pre-season. Nobody can handle power or success. In ten years, he will be broke. But hav’in fun now. — Stephen Prosser (@Stephen02375629) March 20, 2025

I’m sure people will become financial advisors in the replies — Uncle Vaughn (@uncle_vaughn) March 19, 2025

The highest-paid non-QB in NFL history can afford a $700K car and a private jet ride, guys. Seriously, are Chase’s spending habits really a legitimate concern? Also, that’s not Chase’s private jet—it’s a charter. Renting a private jet is significantly cheaper than buying one. And even then, it’s the long-range jets that are super expensive, not the smaller ones like the one Chase is showing off in the photo.

Let’s put this one to bed, congratulate Ja’Marr on the new contract and car, and move on. No extra analysis is needed. It’s a nice car that he can afford. However, he’ll soon learn that the price to fix or even just maintain a Lambo is incredibly high. We’re talking $5k-$10k per year. But again, Chase can handle that. The contract he signed also won’t be the end of his revenue stream.

Chase has sponsorships with 7-Eleven, Tostitos, and UNO. And surely, once this contract is over, he’ll earn another incredibly large one. He’s only 25. There are plenty of good days ahead for Chase. He’s coming off a triple-crown receiving season and has already been to a Super Bowl. Chase also has a great QB in Joe Burrow who will be feeding him the ball for the foreseeable future.